Tesco Free From Seeded Sliced Bread 400G

£ 1.80
£0.45/100g
One slice (33g)
  • Energy422kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1280kJ / 304kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free seeded sliced bread made with maize starch, rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch and mixed seeds.
  • Why not try our Sliced Seeded Loaf. It is free from gluten, wheat, milk and egg. It is perfect toasted or used to make a sandwich.
  • Seeded Sliced Bread
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Modified Tapioca Starch, Mixed Seeds (8%) [Millet, Sunflower Seeds, Brown Linseed, Golden Linseed, Poppy Seeds], Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Psyllium Husk Powder, Maize Flour, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Bamboo Fibre, Prunes, Thickener (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Rice Starch, Glucose Syrup, Buckwheat Flour, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Flax Seeds, Emulsifier (Xanthan Gum), Cornflour, Lactobacillus Culture, Yeast Powder.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, milk derivatives or Milk based dairy ingredients, Cereals containing Gluten, Egg or Egg derivatives,

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown.Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place. Open carefully making sure not to pierce the other portion pack. Once opened store in an airtight container and consume within 48 hours.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (33g)
Energy1280kJ / 304kcal422kJ / 100kcal
Fat6.7g2.2g
Saturates0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate53.6g17.7g
Sugars1.1g0.4g
Fibre9.6g3.2g
Protein2.6g0.9g
Salt0.7g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 stars

5 stars

