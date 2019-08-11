Tesco Free From Seeded Sliced Bread 400G

Was very taste and good. Was good to be long lasti
It’s the best free from bread on the market.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1280kJ / 304kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Modified Tapioca Starch, Mixed Seeds (8%) [Millet, Sunflower Seeds, Brown Linseed, Golden Linseed, Poppy Seeds], Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Psyllium Husk Powder, Maize Flour, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Bamboo Fibre, Prunes, Thickener (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Rice Starch, Glucose Syrup, Buckwheat Flour, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Flax Seeds, Emulsifier (Xanthan Gum), Cornflour, Lactobacillus Culture, Yeast Powder.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown.Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place. Open carefully making sure not to pierce the other portion pack. Once opened store in an airtight container and consume within 48 hours.
12 Servings
Film. Not Yet Recycled
400g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (33g)
|Energy
|1280kJ / 304kcal
|422kJ / 100kcal
|Fat
|6.7g
|2.2g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|53.6g
|17.7g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|9.6g
|3.2g
|Protein
|2.6g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
