Lamb Whole Shoulder

What a waste
This item was received with 15/02/2019 date on subsequently it has not been used as it was required for Sunday lunch? it should have had at least 6 days on it.
Lean and tender
I brought this wondering if it was going to be fatty plus it wasnt me picking it as I have my weekly shop delivered. Normally I buy leg of lamb when it's on special offer. I was so pleased It was lean sweet and very tender the nicest lamb I've had in a long time. So pleased I had another on the next delivery excellent buy.
Not too fatty
I was surprised at how little fat there was on the joint. It was very tender and plenty of it.
bad choice
very disappointed with the shoulder of lamb as not much meat a lot of bone and fat. not good value for money at all!!!