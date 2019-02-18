By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lamb Whole Shoulder

3(4)Write a review
image 1 of Lamb Whole Shoulder
£ 15.00
£7.50/kg
  • Energy1950kJ 470kcal
    24%
  • Fat36.5g
    52%
  • Saturates17.0g
    85%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 780kJ / 188kcal

Product Description

  • Whole Lamb Shoulder
  • From Selected and Trusted Farms, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality and flavoursome lamb
  • Prepared with the bone in for extra flavour

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost throroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Place joint in a roasting tin, brush with a little oil and season. Roast in the centre of pre-heated oven for 7 minutes per 100g (medium), or 10 minutes per 100g (well done). During cooking baste occasionally with cooking juices. Remove from oven, cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes before serving. For a pulled lamb shoulder, put the shoulder in a roasting tray, season the lamb and add a bit of water or stock to the bottom of the tray. Cover the tray with tin foil and put in a pre-heated oven at 165°C/ Fan 145°C/ Gas 3 for 4 hours.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. or New Zealand, Origin the U.K. or New Zealand

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove lamb from packaging and rest at room tmeprature for 30 minutes before cooking.

    Tip: Stud the lamb with garlic and season well for extra flavour.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 250g
Energy780kJ / 188kcal1950kJ / 470kcal
Fat14.6g36.5g
Saturates6.8g17.0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein14.1g35.3g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

What a waste

2 stars

This item was received with 15/02/2019 date on subsequently it has not been used as it was required for Sunday lunch? it should have had at least 6 days on it.

Lean and tender

5 stars

I brought this wondering if it was going to be fatty plus it wasnt me picking it as I have my weekly shop delivered. Normally I buy leg of lamb when it's on special offer. I was so pleased It was lean sweet and very tender the nicest lamb I've had in a long time. So pleased I had another on the next delivery excellent buy.

Not too fatty

5 stars

I was surprised at how little fat there was on the joint. It was very tender and plenty of it.

bad choice

1 stars

very disappointed with the shoulder of lamb as not much meat a lot of bone and fat. not good value for money at all!!!

Usually bought next

Tesco Mint Sauce 185G

£ 0.55
£0.30/100g

Offer

Tesco Rosemary 20G

£ 0.70
£0.35/10g

Tesco Garlic Each

£ 0.16
£0.16/each

Tesco Parsnips Loose

£ 0.18
£1.18/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here