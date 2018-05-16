Rennie Peppermint Indigestion Tablets 72S

- Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium carbonate
- Rennie Peppermint is an antacid tablet which quickly relieves indigestion, heartburn, acid indigestion, dyspepsia, hyperacidity, nervous indigestion, flatulence, upset stomach, indigestion during pregnancy and biliousness.
- Fast effective relief from indigestion and heartburn
Information
Ingredients
Each Tablet contains: Calcium Carbonate 680mg and Heavy Magnesium Carbonate 80mg, Each Tablet also contains: Sucrose and Glucose (250mg), (Please see leaflet for more information)
Storage
Store below 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
- Dosage: Adults and children over 12 years: Two tablets to be sucked or chewed, as required, preferably 1 hour after meals and before bedtime. For heartburn an extra 2 tablets may be taken between these times. These doses may also be used during pregnancy and breast-feeding.
Warnings
- Do not take more than 10 tablets a day. Prolonged use should be avoided.
- Children under 12: Not recommended.
- If symptoms persist after 14 days consult your pharmacist or doctor.
- KEEP OUT OF THE REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
- MA Holder:
- Bayer Public Limited Company,
- 400 South Oak Way,
- Reading,
- RG2 6AD,
- Great Britain.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
72 x Tablets
Safety information
Do not take more than 10 tablets a day. Prolonged use should be avoided. Children under 12: Not recommended. If symptoms persist after 14 days consult your pharmacist or doctor. KEEP OUT OF THE REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN.
