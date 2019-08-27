By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Organic Cashew Nuts 150G

Organic Cashew Nuts 150G
£ 2.50
£16.67/kg
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2490kJ / 601kcal

Product Description

  • Organic Fairtrade cashew nuts.
  • HIGH IN MAGNESIUM Harvested at the peak of the season for a subtly sweet flavour
  • HIGH IN MAGNESIUM Harvested at the peak of the season for a subtly sweet flavour
  • Organic
  • Fairtrade
  • High in magnesium
  • Harvested at the peak of the season for a subtly sweet flavour
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 150G
  • Magnesium supports a reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • High in magnesium

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2490kJ / 601kcal747kJ / 180kcal
Fat48.2g14.5g
Saturates9.5g2.9g
Carbohydrate18.1g5.4g
Sugars4.6g1.4g
Fibre7.3g2.2g
Protein20.0g6.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Magnesium270.0mg (72%NRV)81.0mg (22%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Really lovely nuts unlike a lot of cashews which a

5 stars

Really lovely nuts unlike a lot of cashews which are softer for some reason. Delicious and ethically produced. Fab!

