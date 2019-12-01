Tesco Organic Tomato Ketchup 460G

Great taste, just sick of buying plastic and wish
Great taste, just sick of buying plastic and wish it came in a glass bottle.
Avoid
Very sour taste - avoid
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 471kJ / 111kcal
INGREDIENTS: Organic Tomato Purée+, Organic Sugar**, Organic Spirit Vinegar+, Cornflour, Sea Salt, Organic Onion Powder**, Flavouring.
Prepared with 207g of tomatoes per 100g of finished product.
+Produced to EU Agriculture **Produced to Non-EU Agriculture
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks.
Produced in the U.K.
approx. 30 Servings
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling
460g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tablespoon (15g)
|Energy
|471kJ / 111kcal
|71kJ / 17kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|23.0g
|3.5g
|Sugars
|18.8g
|2.8g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|1.4g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
