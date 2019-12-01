By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Tomato Ketchup 460G

2(2)Write a review
Tesco Organic Tomato Ketchup 460G
£ 1.65
£0.36/100g
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 471kJ / 111kcal

Product Description

  • Organic tomato ketchup.
  • Tesco Organic Tomato Ketchup RICH & SWEET Made with organic sun ripened tomatoes for a vibrant flavour
  • RICH & SWEET Made with organic sun ripened tomatoes for a vibrant flavour
  • Pack size: 460g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Organic Tomato Purée+, Organic Sugar**, Organic Spirit Vinegar+, Cornflour, Sea Salt, Organic Onion Powder**, Flavouring.

Prepared with 207g of tomatoes per 100g of finished product.

+Produced to EU Agriculture **Produced to Non-EU Agriculture

 

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 30 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

460g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy471kJ / 111kcal71kJ / 17kcal
Fat0.6g0.1g
Saturates0.5g<0.1g
Carbohydrate23.0g3.5g
Sugars18.8g2.8g
Fibre1.0g0.2g
Protein1.4g0.2g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Great taste, just sick of buying plastic and wish

3 stars

Great taste, just sick of buying plastic and wish it came in a glass bottle.

Avoid

1 stars

Very sour taste - avoid

