Tesco 2 Apple Crumble 270G

£ 2.00
£0.74/100g

Offer

One crumble
  • Energy1467kJ 349kcal
    17%
  • Fat11.9g
    17%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars23.9g
    27%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1087kJ / 259kcal

Product Description

  • Diced Bramley apple in apple sauce, topped with a butter enriched oaty crumble.
  • British Bramley apples
  • Buttery crumble baked until golden on a layer of chunky apple pieces
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Apple (39%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Water, Breadcrumbs [Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt], Butter (Milk) (3.5%), Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water], Cornflour, Oats, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Honey, Pasteurised Egg White.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results, oven heat. Remove outer packaging and lid.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. Instructions stated are for individual heating times only. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 22 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite.

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

2 x 135g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne crumble (135g)
Energy1087kJ / 259kcal1467kJ / 349kcal
Fat8.8g11.9g
Saturates3.1g4.2g
Carbohydrate40.7g54.9g
Sugars17.7g23.9g
Fibre3.1g4.2g
Protein2.6g3.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Raw apple spoils this product.

2 stars

Used to be almost satisfactory when apple was partially cooked. But product virtually inedible with uncooked cooking apples.

AWFUL

1 stars

REALLY SOUR , HARD APPLE.COULD NOT EAT THEM.

very nice crumble

5 stars

very nice crumble

