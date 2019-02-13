Tesco 2 Apple Crumble 270G

Raw apple spoils this product.
Used to be almost satisfactory when apple was partially cooked. But product virtually inedible with uncooked cooking apples.
AWFUL
REALLY SOUR , HARD APPLE.COULD NOT EAT THEM.
very nice crumble
very nice crumble
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1087kJ / 259kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Apple (39%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Water, Breadcrumbs [Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt], Butter (Milk) (3.5%), Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water], Cornflour, Oats, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Honey, Pasteurised Egg White.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results, oven heat. Remove outer packaging and lid.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. Instructions stated are for individual heating times only. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 22 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produced in the U.K.
Contains 2 servings
2 x 135g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One crumble (135g)
|Energy
|1087kJ / 259kcal
|1467kJ / 349kcal
|Fat
|8.8g
|11.9g
|Saturates
|3.1g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|40.7g
|54.9g
|Sugars
|17.7g
|23.9g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|4.2g
|Protein
|2.6g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
