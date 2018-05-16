By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mcvitie's Club Mint Chocolate Biscuit 8 Pack 176G

£ 1.45
£0.82/100g
Each biscuit contains
  • Energy484 kJ 116 kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars8.9g
    10%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate covered crunchy biscuit with a mint flavoured cream
  • To find out how exercise and a balanced diet can help a healthy lifestyle, visit www.123healthybalance.com
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 176g

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (49%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whey (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Sal and/or Shea, Palm), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Mint Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best before, see back of pack.

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 8

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • McVitie's,
  • Freepost NAT 4520,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1NZ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy our product in perfect condition. Please contact us on our Careline if you have any comments or feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0500 011710
  • Mail:
  • McVitie's,
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Freepost NAT 4520,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1NZ,
  • UK.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

8 x 22g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit
Energy (kJ)2135483
(kcal)510115
Fat 26.4g6.0g
of which Saturates 16.4g3.7g
Carbohydrate 61.2g13.9g
of which Sugars 39.5g8.9g
Fibre 2.3g0.5g
Protein 5.7g1.3g
Salt 0.7g0.2g
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 8--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

