Tesco Vsop Armagnac 70Cl

Product Description
- Armagnac VSOP.
- A truly noble Armagnac from France's oldest brandy region. Dried fruits & vanilla tones enriched by years of oak cask ageing in the cellars of renowned distillers in the heart of Gascony
- Expertly crafted in rural villages in the heart of Gascony.
- Characterised by a single distillation in a traditional still and maturation in French oak casks.
- Product of France
- Selected by our spirit experts
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Country
France
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced and bottled in France
Number of uses
This bottle contains 28 servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced and bottled for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1102kJ / 266kcal
|276kJ / 67kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|40 alcohol by volume % ABV
|-
|-
