Tesco Vsop Armagnac 70Cl

Tesco Vsop Armagnac 70Cl
£ 22.00
£31.43/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy276kJ 67kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1102kJ / 266kcal

Product Description

  • Armagnac VSOP.
  • A truly noble Armagnac from France's oldest brandy region. Dried fruits & vanilla tones enriched by years of oak cask ageing in the cellars of renowned distillers in the heart of Gascony
  • Expertly crafted in rural villages in the heart of Gascony.
  • Characterised by a single distillation in a traditional still and maturation in French oak casks.
  • Product of France
  • Selected by our spirit experts
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Country

France

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced and bottled in France

Number of uses

This bottle contains 28 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1102kJ / 266kcal276kJ / 67kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0g0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
40 alcohol by volume % ABV--

