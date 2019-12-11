By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tymbark Cherry & Apple Nectar Drink 2L

5(1)Write a review
Tymbark Cherry & Apple Nectar Drink 2L
£ 1.80
£0.09/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Apple Cherry drink from concentrates.
  • Fruit content 20% minimum
  • Pasteurized
  • Non-carbonated
  • With sugar and sweetener
  • Less sugar
  • No preservatives added
  • Pack size: 2l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (14%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup (G) and/or Sugar (D), Cherry Juice from Concentrate (6%), Blackcurrant and Aronia Concentrate, Acidity Regulator - Citric Acid, Flavouring, Sweetener - Sucralose, D, G - depending on the used ingredient: see print on top of the packaging.

Storage

After opening keep in the refrigerator no longer than 48 hours.Best before end: see print on top of the packaging.

Produce of

Product of Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before opening. The juice content can give rise to natural sediment.

Name and address

  • Tymbark-MWS Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
  • Oddział w Olsztynku,
  • ul. Zielona 16,
  • 11-015 Olsztynek,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • Tymbark-MWS Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
  • Oddział w Olsztynku,
  • ul. Zielona 16,
  • 11-015 Olsztynek,
  • Poland.

Net Contents

2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesin 100 ml
Energy 80 kJ
-19 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 4,5 g
of which sugars 4,5 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Verry taste

5 stars

Verry taste

Usually bought next

Tymbark Multifruit Drink 2 Litre

£ 1.80
£0.09/100ml

Offer

Tymbark Apple Watermelon Drink 2 Litre

£ 1.80
£0.09/100ml

Offer

Caprio Apple & Raspberry Drink 2 Litre Carton

£ 1.00
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Tymbark Apple & Mint Nectar Drink 2L

£ 1.80
£0.09/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here