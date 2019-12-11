By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tymbark Apple & Mint Nectar Drink 2L
£ 1.80
£0.09/100ml

Product Description

  • Apple Mint drink from concentrate.
  • Min. 20% fruit juice content
  • Pasteurized
  • Non-carbonated
  • With sugar and sweetener
  • Less sugar
  • No preservatives added
  • Pack size: 2l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (20%), Glucose - Fructose Syrup (G) and or Sugar (D), Acidity Regulator - Citric Acid, Mint Extract, Sweetener - Sucralose, D, G - depending on used ingredient: see print on top of the packaging

Storage

After opening keep in the refrigerator no longer than 48 hours.Best before end: see print on top of the packaging.

Produce of

Product of Poland

Name and address

  • Tymbark - MWS Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
  • Oddział w Olsztynku,
  • ul. Zielona 16,
  • 11-015 Olsztynek,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • Tymbark - MWS Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
  • Oddział w Olsztynku,
  • ul. Zielona 16,
  • 11-015 Olsztynek,
  • Poland.

Net Contents

2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesin 100 ml
Energy 79 kJ
-19 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 4,5 g
of which sugars 4,5 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0 g

