Tymbark Green Banana Juice 1 Litre

Product Description
- Multifruit drink: banana, apple, orange, lemon, grapefruit.
- With no added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Partially from concentrates
- With sweetener
- Non-carbonated, pasteurized, naturally cloudy
- No preservatives added
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Ingredients
Water, Banana Puree (20%), Juices from Concentrates from: Apple (6%), Orange (2%), Lemon (0, 5%) and Grapefruit (0, 5%), Acidity Regulators - Citric Acid and Sodium Citrates, Antioxidant - Ascorbic Acid, Colours: E 141 and Curcumin, Flavouring, Sweetener - Sucralose
Storage
After opening keep in the refrigerator no longer than 48 hours.Best before end: see print on top of the packaging.
Produce of
Product of Poland
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening.
Name and address
- Tymbark - MWS Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
- Oddział w Olsztynku,
- ul. Zielona 16,
- 11-015 Olsztynek,
- Poland.
Return to
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|in 100 ml:
|Energy
|97 kJ / 23 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|5,3 g
|of which sugars
|4,8 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0,01 g
