Epson Cheetah T0711blk Printer Ink Cartridge

Excellant product
I bought this, along with the corresponding multipack, and am completely satisfied with them.
Print perfection
I needed new cartridges for my Epson printer. I ordered on line and they were delivered as advised to my local Tesco (200 metres away). Excellent products and excellent service.
Great Quality
Great quality ink, delivered quickly to chosen store and collection easy and convenient. Much prefer genuine inks as they have a superior print quality. Competitively priced too!
Epson T0711 Black Ink
Quality Epson product for Epson printer......................................
Good product
I have always used Epson inks in my printer and never had a problem. Great price.
good quality
Good quality, but it always seems a lot of money for some ink... it is a shame the cartridges cannot be recycled easily
Epson Black Ink Cartridge (Cheetah)
Bought this for my Epson SX printer series. I find the cheetah range lasts longer than the monkey range compatible with the SX series of printers. That is somewhat reflected in the price with the Monkey cartridge series being slightly cheaper. You get more pages per pence with the Cheetah.
Great Value for money and provides quality ink
This ink cartridge is great value for money and provides quality ink on the page
excellent quality
worth every penny...no smudging just plain and simple
So far so good
The quality is good but previous cartridges did not last long. The Tesco delivery service to the supermarket was very bad and the product had to posted free in the end.