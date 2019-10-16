Kucharek Seasoning 200G

Really great veg stock
This is a great find! I love it so much, use it in most dishes, just need to make sure you do not put to much in (less is better) you can always add but can not take away! I bought this when it was on offer, buy 1 get 1 free and for the price i think it is brill! And it lasts a good while as well, buying 2 more incase they stop selling it :) All other stock is more expensive so i will keep buying as long as they are selling.
Great seasoning
This is excellent seasoning, in a similar vein to Aromat (better in my opinion). Useful in a wide variety of savoury dishes. Yes, of course it's salty, because it's seasoning.
Salty
I used this for the first time for a veg soup omg it was so salty I was able to have it