Kucharek Seasoning 200G

Kucharek Seasoning 200G
£ 0.79
£0.40/100g

Product Description

  • Universal seasoning for soups, meat dishes and fish.
  • No added: preservatives or flavours
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Salt, Dried Vegetables (15, 5%): Carrot, Parsnip, Potato, Onion, Parsley, Celeriac, Leek, Cabbage, Parsley Root, Tomato, Garlic, Sweet Peppers, Flavour Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides, Sugar, Starch, Black Pepper, Colour: Riboflavin

Allergy Information

  • The product may contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk (including Lactose), Soybeans, Mustard Seeds, Peanuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store tightly closed in a dry and dark place.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use: for soups, broths and sauces add 1 teaspoon (5g) for 1/4 litre of stock and bring to a boil; for dishes made from meat, vegetables and fish, as well as for those that are fried and roasted (also grill and barbecue) add it during dish preparation in the quantity reflecting own culinary preferences.

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Prymat sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Chlebowa 14,
  • 44-337 Jastrzębie-Zdrój,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • export@prymat.pl
  • www.prymatgroup.com

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g of product
Energy 608 kJ
-144 kcal
Fat <0,5 g
of which saturates <0,1 g
Carbohydrate 25 g
of which sugars 16 g
Protein 7,9 g
Salt 58,9 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Really great veg stock

5 stars

This is a great find! I love it so much, use it in most dishes, just need to make sure you do not put to much in (less is better) you can always add but can not take away! I bought this when it was on offer, buy 1 get 1 free and for the price i think it is brill! And it lasts a good while as well, buying 2 more incase they stop selling it :) All other stock is more expensive so i will keep buying as long as they are selling.

Great seasoning

5 stars

This is excellent seasoning, in a similar vein to Aromat (better in my opinion). Useful in a wide variety of savoury dishes. Yes, of course it's salty, because it's seasoning.

Salty

1 stars

I used this for the first time for a veg soup omg it was so salty I was able to have it

