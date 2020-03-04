Touch & Fresh Refill Clean Linen

- Freshen the air in just one touch with Glade Touch & Fresh room spray. Providing 10x more freshness vs. traditional aerosols*, its sleek, compact design makes it perfect for use in any room (*vs. Glade Aerosol). Simply place your favourite Glade Touch & Fresh air freshener refill, such as Pure Clean Linen, into the holder and press on the circle to dispense room fragrance infused with essential oils.
- Room spray with a whisper of crisp, airy innocence and pure inspiration
- Completely re-designed Glade Touch & Fresh spray are compact and convenient
- Simply insert your favourite Glade Touch & Fresh air freshener refill and experience concentrated room fragrance in just one touch that will leave your home smelling fresh for hours
- 10x more freshness vs; traditional aerosol room air freshener* (*vs; Glade Aerosol;)
- Confidence; We have a fragrance for that
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Simply insert the Glade Touch & Fresh refill into the holder and press the golden circle for a burst of freshness. 3 ways to use. 1. Standalone. 2. Attaching the dock to the wall. 3. In or out of the wall dock.
Warnings
- Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/ attention. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations. Contains: Geraniol; 3-methyl-4-(2,6,6-trimethyl-2-cyclohexen-1-yl)-3-buten-2- one; 4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate; Citral; Hexyl salicylate; Linalool. May produce an allergic reaction. Use only in well-ventilated areas. Store in a cool, dry place. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
Name and address
SC Johnson Ltd.,
Camberley,
GU16 7AJ.
Return to
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
Net Contents
10ml ℮
