Nestle Cerelac Mixed Fruit Plus Wheat Baby 8 Mths 400G

4.5(322)Write a review
£ 3.80
£0.95/100g

Product Description

  • Wheat Based Infant Cereal with Milk Powder and Mixed Fruits
  • Goodness of cereals with no added sugars infant cereal is the ideal foundation to a varied and balanced diet.
  • Not for resale outside of the EEA/Switzerland.
  • Infant cereals with milk
  • Just add water
  • Nutrition for little tummies
  • Contains zinc, calcium, and vitamins A & C
  • Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • Iron contributes to normal cognitive
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Suitable for halal
  • Pack size: 400g
Information

Ingredients

Cereals 50% (Wheat Flour, Hydrolysed Wheat Flour), Skimmed Milk Powder 23%, Dried Fruits 14% (Banana 7%, Orange 3%, Pineapple 2%, Apple 1.1%, Pear 0.8%, Corn Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin), , Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Full Fat Milk Powder 5.2%, Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Ferrous Fumarate, Zinc Sulphate, Potassium Iodide), Vitamins (C, Niacin, E, Thiamin (B1), Pantothenic Acid, A, B6, K, Folic Acid, Biotin, D), Flavouring (Vanillin), Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Culture (Bifidobacterium Lactis)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Close tin tightly and store in a cool dry place. Use within 4 weeks of opening.Best Before End: See Base of Can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions
  • 1 Wash your hands before preparing baby's food. Make sure all utensils are clean.
  • 2 Boil tap water. Allow to cool. Measure 75 ml of lukewarm water and...
  • 3 Mix with 25 g of Cerelac
  • 4 Stir until the cereal is smooth, check the temperature and serve immediately.
  • At the start of weaning use small quantities of Cerelac. As your baby grows, so will their appetite, and portions can be increased gradually to a suggested portion of 50 g per day.
  • Do not keep any unfinished portion.

Number of uses

(16 x 25 g Servings/Portions)

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT INFORMATION
  • The Department of Health recommends solid foods be introduced at around 6 months of age. Nestlé CERELAC is a complementary food intended for spoon feeding from 6 months and is Not to be used as a breast milk substitute. Please follow the preparation instructions and be mindful not to overfeed your baby.

Name and address

  • Nestlé,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.

Return to

  • Contact Us
  • Nestlé Consumer Services,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.cerelac.co.uk

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g powderPer 25 g serving**% LRV* 100 g% LRV* 25 g**
Energy kJ1753438
kcal416104
Fat g102.5
- of which: saturates g1.20.3
Carbohydrate g64.716.2
- of which: sugars† g28.47.1
Fibre g3.50.9
Protein g153.8
Salt g0.30.08
Vitamin A µg RE41510410426
Vitamin D µg71.87018
Vitamin E mg41
Vitamin K µg307.25
Vitamin C mg802032080
Thiamin[B1] mg10.2520050
Niacin mg6.61.77319
Vitamin B6 mg0.420.116115
Folic Acid µg369369
Vitamin B12 µg0.70.1810025
Biotin µg297.3
Pantothenic acid mg20.5
Calcium mg50012512531
Phosphorus mg34586.3
Iron mg8.52.114235
Zinc mg3.50.888822
Iodine µg44116316
* LRV: Labelling Reference Value----
** 25g + 75ml water----
†Contains naturally occurring sugars----

Safety information

View more safety information

322 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Can no longer stand the sugar in it

2 stars

I always was an avid consumer of Cerelac, but recently I started to develop a strong aversion to the high sugar content, and I can no longer eat a normal bowl without the sickening taste of over the top sweetness. Please get the sugar content down, it's not appropriate to market a product for babies with this amount of sugar in it.

Brilliant new breakfast idea!!

4 stars

My little boy was very fussy with his breakfast, we struggled to find things he liked. That we not repetitive. We tried the mixed fruit first. I was worried at first about making it up with hot water as I thought it would be too runny. It wasn't I was able to make it to my little man's favourite consistency. The first day we tried just a little bit and he ate it all up very quickly. I had to make him another bowl. He really enjoyed it. Its very easy and quick to make up. Doesn't take too long at all. I would definitely recommend it more. I really liked the smell of the mixed fruit one.

Great one

5 stars

Very easy to make for breakfast and the my little one seem to love it and it makes her happy. Very nice product. We tried different types and this seems to be the favourite.

Absolutelly fantastic

5 stars

My son really love it. We having this for breakfast every day. Nice smooth and easy to prepare, that's what's busy mum looking for.

Tastes Great

5 stars

Taste is good, my little one likes it very much. We feel its healthy for her and easy to digest. This is much better compared to the other stuff in the normal grocery stores!

Brilliant!

5 stars

This is my new go-to breakfast for my little boy. It's so easy to prepare and loves it!!!

Little man loved it!

5 stars

I found this such an easy and healthy option for my little man as he moved onto solids. Very easy to mix and he wolfed it down! Easy to take out and about too for a quick mix with water

Great product!

5 stars

My little boy loves this. Its so much easier to use in the tub rather than a faffy box! The instructions looked scary when I first used it however its easy to do it by eye once youve made it once!

Amaizing

5 stars

Finally my 2 years daughter enjoying her breakfast and she waiting them every morning :) we had problem with breakfast long time, till when we had to try Nestle Cerelac weaning food. It is nutritionally balanced - what could be better for me - mother and my little one? Every morning my daughter have bowl with Daily vitamin D requirements, and at least 50% of their daily iron requirements - amaizing! Taste also is very good!

great

5 stars

my son has been having this in the morning for his breakfast and he loves it now my niece is having this daily

1-10 of 322 reviews

