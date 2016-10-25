Nestle Cerelac Mixed Fruit Plus Wheat Baby 8 Mths 400G

Can no longer stand the sugar in it
I always was an avid consumer of Cerelac, but recently I started to develop a strong aversion to the high sugar content, and I can no longer eat a normal bowl without the sickening taste of over the top sweetness. Please get the sugar content down, it's not appropriate to market a product for babies with this amount of sugar in it.
Brilliant new breakfast idea!!
My little boy was very fussy with his breakfast, we struggled to find things he liked. That we not repetitive. We tried the mixed fruit first. I was worried at first about making it up with hot water as I thought it would be too runny. It wasn't I was able to make it to my little man's favourite consistency. The first day we tried just a little bit and he ate it all up very quickly. I had to make him another bowl. He really enjoyed it. Its very easy and quick to make up. Doesn't take too long at all. I would definitely recommend it more. I really liked the smell of the mixed fruit one.
Great one
Very easy to make for breakfast and the my little one seem to love it and it makes her happy. Very nice product. We tried different types and this seems to be the favourite.
Absolutelly fantastic
My son really love it. We having this for breakfast every day. Nice smooth and easy to prepare, that's what's busy mum looking for.
Tastes Great
Taste is good, my little one likes it very much. We feel its healthy for her and easy to digest. This is much better compared to the other stuff in the normal grocery stores!
Brilliant!
This is my new go-to breakfast for my little boy. It's so easy to prepare and loves it!!!
Little man loved it!
I found this such an easy and healthy option for my little man as he moved onto solids. Very easy to mix and he wolfed it down! Easy to take out and about too for a quick mix with water
Great product!
My little boy loves this. Its so much easier to use in the tub rather than a faffy box! The instructions looked scary when I first used it however its easy to do it by eye once youve made it once!
Amaizing
Finally my 2 years daughter enjoying her breakfast and she waiting them every morning :) we had problem with breakfast long time, till when we had to try Nestle Cerelac weaning food. It is nutritionally balanced - what could be better for me - mother and my little one? Every morning my daughter have bowl with Daily vitamin D requirements, and at least 50% of their daily iron requirements - amaizing! Taste also is very good!
great
my son has been having this in the morning for his breakfast and he loves it now my niece is having this daily