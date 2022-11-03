Olay Anti Wrinkle Firm & Lift Day Moisturiser Spf 15 100Ml

Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse with water. If skin or eye irritation develops, discontinue use.

Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse with water. If skin or eye irritation develops, discontinue use.

Helps to visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles Protects against premature signs of ageing All-day moisture to help boost skin firmness Skin appears renewed and re-energised with improved elasticity Designed with SKIN RENEWAL COMPLEX: Vitamin B3 and SPF15 Lightweight formula Non-greasy texture Protects against UVA + UVB rays

Olay Anti-Wrinkle Firm & Lift Face and Neck Lotion helps to visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles, while protecting against premature signs of ageing with SPF15 to combat UVA + UVB rays. It provides you with all-day moisture to help boost skin firmness, for skin that appears renewed and re-energised with improved elasticity, for noticeable results week by week. Designed with SKIN RENEWAL COMPLEX, including Vitamin B3, it activates surface cell renewal to improve skin's smoothness. The formula is lightweight and non-greasy.

Olay Anti-Wrinkle Firm & Lift Face and Neck Lotion helps to visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles, while protecting against premature signs of ageing with SPF15 to combat UVA + UVB rays. It provides you with all-day moisture to help boost skin firmness, for skin that appears renewed and re-energised with improved elasticity, for noticeable results week by week. Designed with SKIN RENEWAL COMPLEX, including Vitamin B3, it activates surface cell renewal to improve skin's smoothness. The formula is lightweight and non-greasy.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024