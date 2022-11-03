New
Olay Anti Wrinkle Firm & Lift Day Moisturiser Spf 15 100Ml

Olay Anti-Wrinkle Firm & Lift Face and Neck Lotion helps to visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles, while protecting against premature signs of ageing with SPF15 to combat UVA + UVB rays. It provides you with all-day moisture to help boost skin firmness, for skin that appears renewed and re-energised with improved elasticity, for noticeable results week by week. Designed with SKIN RENEWAL COMPLEX, including Vitamin B3, it activates surface cell renewal to improve skin's smoothness. The formula is lightweight and non-greasy.
Helps to visibly reduce fine lines and wrinklesProtects against premature signs of ageingAll-day moisture to help boost skin firmnessSkin appears renewed and re-energised with improved elasticityDesigned with SKIN RENEWAL COMPLEX: Vitamin B3 and SPF15Lightweight formulaNon-greasy textureProtects against UVA + UVB rays
Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Niacinamide, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Isopropyl Isostearate, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Octocrylene, Panthenol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Caprylyl Glycol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetearyl Alcohol, Laureth-7, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Polyacrylamide, Zea Mays Starch, Carbomer, Aminomethyl Propanol, PEG-100 Stearate, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Titanium Dioxide, 1.2-Hexanediol, C13-14 Alkane, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Use in the morning. Smooth evenly over cleansed face & neck.

