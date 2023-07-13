Olay Anti Wrinkle Firm & Lift Day Moisturiser Spf 15 50Ml Intense anti-aging day cream with ceramides & green tea Protects your skin with SPF 15 Fortified with vitamins B3, E & pro-vitamin B5

Olay Anti-Wrinkle’s targeted solution minimizes the appearance of wrinkles, so you can laugh in the face of wrinkles. With results within just 14 days, Anti-Wrinkle Firm and Lift day cream uses Olay’s Skin Renewal Complex, a sophisticated multi-vitamin blend of anti-ageing hero ingredients Niacinamide and Pro-Vitamin B5 to firm and lift in a number of ways: providing skin not only with hydration benefits but improvements to skin suppleness and elasticity and increased cell turn over to improve skin’s texture, strengthen skin’s moisture barrier and mitigate damage to skin. As a result you will also enjoy firmer looking skin in 28 days. The hydrating formula of this face cream helps nourish skin while broad spectrum SPF15 helps protect skin from daily UV damage and prevent premature skin ageing.

Visibly reduces wrinkles in 14 days Dermatologically tested, non greasy formula with SPF15 which protects your skin from UV exposure Features Olay’s Skin Renewal Complex which activates surface cell renewal to reveal younger looking skin Skin feels firmer in 28 days This anti-ageing moisturiser is ideal for women aged 40+

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Niacinamide, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Dimethicone, Polyethylene, Octocrylene, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetyl Alcohol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Dimethiconol, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Sorbitan Stearate, Triethanolamine, Sodium Acrylates Copolymer, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, PEG-100 Stearate, Stearic Acid, Disodium EDTA, C12-13 Pareth-3, PEG-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Sorbitan Oleate, Laureth-7, Ceteareth-6, Benzyl Alcohol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Ethylparaben, Parfum, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Geraniol, Benzyl Benzoate, Caramel

Net Contents

50ml ℮