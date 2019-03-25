Olay Anti Wrinkle Firm & Lift Moisturiser Night Time Cream 50Ml

Excellent!
Been using this product for 5 months now wouldn't say that there is much difference in fine lines when I used a similar product, but is a very good moisturiser and does make the skin look and feel really soft and absorbs into skin nice.
Excellent!
Great for my skin, leaving it firm and smooth, at this price I can buy one for my gym bag, my overnight bag and my handbag!
Leave`s facial skin hydrated
I avoid using moisturising day creams because of the SFP , i do not know how you can avoid the contours of the eyes which is advised in the directions , so therefor use night creams instead but be aware even some night creams can become contaminated with SFP .. This cream is not one of them thank God , apply after cleansing and toning skin and you will get a lovely smooth hydrated skin.
Olay just keeps getting better
Olay you are amazing I thought you couldn't do any better than you complete moisturiser but I was wrong. The night cream smells great, feel really light, non greasy, easily absorbed and smells lovely. I have been using it for 3 weeks now and can see a huge difference my skin feels firmer and pore less noticeable also less dry and itchy. Thanks Olay [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Hydration hydration hydration
I haven't noticed line reduction as of yet (I'm only using it a few days and according to the box line and wrinkle reduction takes about 3 weeks) but this is excellent at hydrating my skin over night I love it! It has a beautiful delicate scent! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Can't go wrong with olay
Great product feels lovely on the skin and has slightly tightened, only minor thing is I found the scent slightly strong especially as it's a night cream [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Thumbs up
Smells good, good consistency. Absorbed into skin really well, would have to use over a longer period of time to really determine effectiveness, but so far all good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Super soft skin
Using this product every evening before bed and wake up in the morning with super soft skin. Lovely fragrance and doesn't leave my skin feeling greasy. I will continue using this, great little item. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not for me
I was happy to be using a night cream as I'm really bad at putting skincare on overnight. This was a little rich for my skin though. I'm combination skin so don't like anything too thick and rich, which this was for me. If you like thick and rich, this is for you! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
great
This leaves skin feeling soft and smooth. Nice texture that's absorbs easily but can still be felt on the skin in a really nice way. Not sticky or reasy but I feel it gives a good amount of moisture leaving skin feeling comfortable and hydrated. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]