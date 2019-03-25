By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olay Anti Wrinkle Firm & Lift Moisturiser Night Time Cream 50Ml

4.5(111)Write a review
£ 6.00
£12.00/100ml
  • Olay Anti-Wrinkle’s targeted solution minimizes the appearance of wrinkles, so you can laugh in the face of wrinkles. With results within just 14 days, Anti-Wrinkle Firm and Lift night cream uses Olay’s Skin Renewal Complex, a sophisticated multi-vitamin blend of anti-ageing hero ingredients Niacinamide and Pro-Vitamin B5 to firm and lift in a number of ways: providing skin not only with hydration benefits but improvements to skin suppleness and elasticity and increased cell turn over to improve skin’s texture, strengthen skin’s moisture barrier and mitigate damage to skin.
  • Firmer looking skin in 28 days
  • Features a Skin Renewal Complex formula which activates surface cell renewal to reveal younger looking skin
  • Gently reduce the appearance of wrinkles in 14 days
  • Skin feels firmer in 4 weeks
  • Provides soothing hydration for healthy radiant glowing skin in 7 days
  • Dermatologically tested, non greasy formula
  • This anti-ageing moisturiser is ideal for women aged 40+
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Niacinamide, Cetyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Petrolatum, Isopropyl Palmitate, Stearyl Alcohol, Carbomer, Panthenol, Dimethicone, Tocopheryl Acetate, Propylene Glycol Stearate, Aluminum Hydroxide, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Steareth-21, Steareth-2, Sodium Hydroxide, Stearic Acid, Titanium Dioxide (Nano), Palmitic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Imidazolidinyl Urea, Propylparaben, Parfum, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Hydroxycitronellal, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Limonene, Geraniol, Caramel

Warnings

  • For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 OXP, UK
  • [UK] 0800 917 7197, [IRL] 1800 409 235, 552 524, [ES] 900 100 266, [NO] 800 33 432
  • Questions or comments? Call

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

111 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Been using this product for 5 months now wouldn't say that there is much difference in fine lines when I used a similar product, but is a very good moisturiser and does make the skin look and feel really soft and absorbs into skin nice.

Excellent!

5 stars

Great for my skin, leaving it firm and smooth, at this price I can buy one for my gym bag, my overnight bag and my handbag!

Leave`s facial skin hydrated

5 stars

I avoid using moisturising day creams because of the SFP , i do not know how you can avoid the contours of the eyes which is advised in the directions , so therefor use night creams instead but be aware even some night creams can become contaminated with SFP .. This cream is not one of them thank God , apply after cleansing and toning skin and you will get a lovely smooth hydrated skin.

Olay just keeps getting better

5 stars

Olay you are amazing I thought you couldn't do any better than you complete moisturiser but I was wrong. The night cream smells great, feel really light, non greasy, easily absorbed and smells lovely. I have been using it for 3 weeks now and can see a huge difference my skin feels firmer and pore less noticeable also less dry and itchy. Thanks Olay [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hydration hydration hydration

5 stars

I haven't noticed line reduction as of yet (I'm only using it a few days and according to the box line and wrinkle reduction takes about 3 weeks) but this is excellent at hydrating my skin over night I love it! It has a beautiful delicate scent! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Can't go wrong with olay

4 stars

Great product feels lovely on the skin and has slightly tightened, only minor thing is I found the scent slightly strong especially as it's a night cream [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Thumbs up

4 stars

Smells good, good consistency. Absorbed into skin really well, would have to use over a longer period of time to really determine effectiveness, but so far all good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super soft skin

4 stars

Using this product every evening before bed and wake up in the morning with super soft skin. Lovely fragrance and doesn't leave my skin feeling greasy. I will continue using this, great little item. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not for me

3 stars

I was happy to be using a night cream as I'm really bad at putting skincare on overnight. This was a little rich for my skin though. I'm combination skin so don't like anything too thick and rich, which this was for me. If you like thick and rich, this is for you! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great

3 stars

This leaves skin feeling soft and smooth. Nice texture that's absorbs easily but can still be felt on the skin in a really nice way. Not sticky or reasy but I feel it gives a good amount of moisture leaving skin feeling comfortable and hydrated. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 111 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

