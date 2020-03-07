Organix Carrot Stix Multi Pack

A great, healthy snack for on the go
These snacks are great for on the go. They are completely made with natural, organic ingredients and they are extremely tasty - well my daughter seems to think so. They are also a perfect shape and size for little hands to grasp.
Melty carrot sticks good snack
Good quality melty carrot sticks .
Yummy carrot sticks
At first my daughter wasn’t too keen on these and my niece said she wouldn’t eat carrots! But once they tried one and we made it into a game of making towers out of them they were a huge hit! They are easy to hold for finger food and I love that they are available as a multi pack to put in your bag on a day out. We love the offers available on these products too and they are great value got money.
Love these
Brilliant Product, good size portions and the little one absolutely loves them. It’s great to know that they’re organic and not full of preservatives like a lot of the food out there.
Really yummy for both baby and me! Love having small bags for out on the go. Really nice flavour with the added coriander.