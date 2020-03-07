By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Organix Carrot Stix Multi Pack

5(5)Write a review
Organix Carrot Stix Multi Pack
£ 2.00
£33.34/kg

Product Description

  • Organix carrot stix baked corn snack coated with carrot and coriander
  • Find us at www.organix.com
  • Goodies has a great new look, same great taste!
  • Our scrummy carrot sticks are made with organic corn, carrot powder and coriander. They make the perfect baby finger food and toddler snack
  • Made just from corn, with no added salt, we simply bake them so they're tasty, light and crispy with heaps of flavour for growing taste buds.
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • I'm organic
  • Suitable from 10+ months
  • Baked not fried
  • No added salt or sugar
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 60G
  • No added salt or sugar

Information

Ingredients

Corn 78.0%, Sunflower Oil 10.9%, Carrot Powder 10.1%, Onion Powder (contains Rice Flour) 0.6%, Dried Coriander Leaf 0.3%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Total 100%, *Thiamin (Vitamin B1) has no Organic Certification

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made under organic standards in the Netherlands

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 10 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
  • IMPORTANT INFORMATION: The real ingredients in our puffs may stain so prepare for mess!

Name and address

  • Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • We're here to help:
  • 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Lower age limit

10 Months

Net Contents

4 x 15g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper portion (1/2 a bag)
Energy 1872kJ/445kcal140kJ/33kcal
Fat 14g1.0g
of which saturates 1.5g0.1g
Carbohydrate 71g5.3g
of which sugars 7.5g0.6g
Fibre 3.3g<0.5g
Protein 8.1g0.6g
Sodium 0.07g0.01g
Salt 0.18g0.01g
Thiamin (vitamin B1) 0.60mg0.045mg
Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 10 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food. IMPORTANT INFORMATION: The real ingredients in our puffs may stain so prepare for mess!

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

A great, healthy snack for on the go

5 stars

These snacks are great for on the go. They are completely made with natural, organic ingredients and they are extremely tasty - well my daughter seems to think so. They are also a perfect shape and size for little hands to grasp.

Melty carrot sticks good snack

4 stars

Good quality melty carrot sticks .

Yummy carrot sticks

5 stars

At first my daughter wasn’t too keen on these and my niece said she wouldn’t eat carrots! But once they tried one and we made it into a game of making towers out of them they were a huge hit! They are easy to hold for finger food and I love that they are available as a multi pack to put in your bag on a day out. We love the offers available on these products too and they are great value got money.

Love these

5 stars

Brilliant Product, good size portions and the little one absolutely loves them. It’s great to know that they’re organic and not full of preservatives like a lot of the food out there.

Really yummy for both baby and me! Love having sma

5 stars

Really yummy for both baby and me! Love having small bags for out on the go. Really nice flavour with the added coriander.

