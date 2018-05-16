Durex Play Feel 100Ml
New
Product Description
- Feel Play Lube
- Water soluble, easily washed off
- Safe to use with Durex condoms
- 100ml bottle
- Check out of the full range on www.durex.com
- - Durex Play Feel Lube is a light smooth pleasure gel and lubricant to help give you and your partner a sensual experience
- - Can ease vaginal dryness and intimate discomfort
- - Water soluble and is easily washed off
- - Non-greasy or staining
- - Suitable for vaginal, anal and oral sex
- If you've always thought lube and pleasure gel were only for people who suffer from dryness, you've been missing out on a whole world of sexual sensations.
- Durex Play Feel, is a light smooth pleasure gel and lube to help give you and your partner a sensual experience! Contains a specially formulated blend of ingredients which will enhance touch between you and your partner. It is water soluble, easily washed off, and suitable for vaginal, anal and oral sex.
- Durex lubes can ease vaginal dryness & intimate discomfort whilst creating a sensual experience for both of you.
- It's not a contraceptive and it doesn't contain spermicide. Durex Play lubricants may slow sperm down.
- UK/DUX/0218/0005p
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. Use within three months of opening.
Preparation and Usage
- How to use
- Just take off the cap, twist the pump to open, squeeze gently and smooth the lube wherever you like. And if you need more, just help yourself.
- You can use Durex Play™ Feel with condoms - just smooth over the condom when it's already on. It's not a contraceptive and it doesn't contain spermicide. But it is water soluble and is easily washed off. It's also non-sticky.
- Durex Play™ Feel is suitable for vaginal, anal and oral sex. Durex pleasure gel and lubricants may slow sperm down, so if you're trying to have a baby, talk to your doctor before use.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes. If you experience irritation, stop using this lube. If irritation continues or if additional lube is needed all the time, see your doctor. Avoid use if pregnant or breast feeding unless prescribed by your doctor.
- Whilst safe to consume, this is not a food and should be kept safely out of reach of children.
Name and address
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd,
- Dansom Lane,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
Avoid contact with eyes. If you experience irritation, stop using this lube. If irritation continues or if additional lube is needed all the time, see your doctor. Avoid use if pregnant or breast feeding unless prescribed by your doctor. Whilst safe to consume, this is not a food and should be kept safely out of reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020