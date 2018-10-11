By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Red Cabbage 710G

Tesco Red Cabbage 710G
£ 1.25
£0.18/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy62kJ 15kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 124kJ / 30kcal

Product Description

  • Red cabbage pickled in spirit vinegar and acetic acid.
  • Grown in Britain
  • Trimmed to leave only the crunchiest layers
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 710g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Red Cabbage, Sugar (Sulphites), Spirit Vinegar, Acetic Acid, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Name and address

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Drained weight

320g

Net Contents

710g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlPer 50g
Energy124kJ / 30kcal62kJ / 15kcal
Fat0.2g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.8g2.4g
Sugars4.6g2.3g
Fibre2.7g1.4g
Protein0.8g0.4g
Salt1.0g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 6 servings.--
As sold, drained.--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Tasty

4 stars

This is crunchy and delicious. Worth the money and is a big favourite with family.

