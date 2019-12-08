By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Comte 200G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Comte 200G
£ 3.00
£15.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy526kJ 127kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1754kJ / 423kcal

Product Description

  • Comte PDO, cheese made with unpasteurised cows' milk.
  • Traditionally made and matured in the Jura region of France. Comes from a small Fruitiere which has been carefully selected in order to please Finest consumer. The ceese is then matured at least 15 months in an old military fort, Fort des Rousses.
  • A sweet, nutty cheese from the Jura region of France. Expertly matured in the cellars of the Fort des Rousses for a minimum of 15 months to intensify its flavour.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Strength - 4
  • Made using unpasteurised milk
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Comte Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 7 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in France using milk from France by Fromagerie Arnaud - 39800 Poligny

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Label - glued. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1754kJ / 423kcal526kJ / 127kcal
Fat35.0g10.5g
Saturates23.0g6.9g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein27.0g8.1g
Salt0.9g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

super yummy

5 stars

super yummy

Not as good as you get in France.

1 stars

Unfortunately this was bland and of different texture to the Compte cheese that you get in France. Won't be buying again.

Usually bought next

President Brie 200G

£ 1.90
£9.50/kg

Tesco Finest Manchego Cheese 175 G

£ 3.00
£17.15/kg

Le Rustique Pasteurised Camembert 250G

£ 2.00
£8.00/kg

Tesco Finest Reserve Swiss Gruyere Cheese 195 G

£ 3.00
£15.39/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here