Tesco Finest Comte 200G

super yummy
Not as good as you get in France.
Unfortunately this was bland and of different texture to the Compte cheese that you get in France. Won't be buying again.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1754kJ / 423kcal
INGREDIENTS: Comte Cheese (Milk)
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 7 days and by date shown.
Produced in France using milk from France by Fromagerie Arnaud - 39800 Poligny
Pack contains approx. 6 servings
Film. Not Recyclable Label - glued. Recyclable
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1754kJ / 423kcal
|526kJ / 127kcal
|Fat
|35.0g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|23.0g
|6.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|27.0g
|8.1g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
