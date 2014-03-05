Tesco Soya Isoflavones X 30
Offer
Product Description
- Soya Isoflavone Food Supplement 30 Capsules with Vitamin D3, B1 and B6.
- Menopause
- No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Vitamin B6 which supports the regulation of hormonal activity and the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- Vitamin D which supports the maintenance of normal bones
Information
Ingredients
Dicalcium Phosphate Dihydrate, Soya Isoflavones, Beef Gelatin, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Magnesium Stearate, Maltodextrin, Modified Maize Starch, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamine Hydrochloride, Sucrose, Cholecalciferol.
Allergy advice
For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Allergy Information
- Contains soya.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage, adults and children over 12
- Swallow 1 tablet a day, preferably with a meal. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.
- A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet.
Number of uses
30 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.STORE IN A COOL, DRY PLACE.For best before end: see side of label.KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle.If you are taking medication please consult your doctor or pharmacist before use.Women who are pregnant or planning a pregnancy should not take any vitamin or mineral supplement without first consulting their doctor or antenatal clinic.
Name and address
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
30 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Typical weight per capsule
|Vitamin D
|16µg (320%NRV)
|10µg (200%NRV)
|Thiamin
|177mg (16127%NRV)
|1mg (100%NRV)
|Vitamin B6
|226mg (16129%NRV)
|1mg (100%NRV)
Safety information
