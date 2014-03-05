By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Soya Isoflavones X 30

Tesco Soya Isoflavones X 30
Product Description

  • Soya Isoflavone Food Supplement 30 Capsules with Vitamin D3, B1 and B6.
  • Menopause
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Vitamin B6 which supports the regulation of hormonal activity and the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Vitamin D which supports the maintenance of normal bones

Information

Ingredients

Dicalcium Phosphate Dihydrate, Soya Isoflavones, Beef Gelatin, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Magnesium Stearate, Maltodextrin, Modified Maize Starch, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamine Hydrochloride, Sucrose, Cholecalciferol.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage, adults and children over 12
  • Swallow 1 tablet a day, preferably with a meal. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.
  • A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

30 x Tablets

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsTypical weight per capsule
Vitamin D16µg (320%NRV)10µg (200%NRV)
Thiamin177mg (16127%NRV)1mg (100%NRV)
Vitamin B6226mg (16129%NRV)1mg (100%NRV)

Safety information

FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.STORE IN A COOL, DRY PLACE.For best before end: see side of label.KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle.If you are taking medication please consult your doctor or pharmacist before use.Women who are pregnant or planning a pregnancy should not take any vitamin or mineral supplement without first consulting their doctor or antenatal clinic.

