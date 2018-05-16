Lizi's Original Granola 500G

Product Description
- Ready-to-eat-toasted cereal.
- GL Tested
- All Lizi's granolas are GL tested. The glycaemic load (GL) per serving is measured by an independent laboratory using internationally recognised protocols. For more information about the GL of this product and others in the Lizi's range, scan the QR code or visit www.lizis.co.uk
- This is my Original Granola. There have been some refinements since the early days in the B&B: nowadays there's no wheat, no peanuts and less sugar, but it still retain the essential flavour and crunchiness that first appealed to so many people. There's something about this cereal that works really well with the addition of fresh fruits. Add yoghurt or milk and you have one of the healthiest, greatest tasting breakfasts it is possible to eat.
- Hello, I'm LiziShaw
- My home baked granola was always a favourite with guests at my Oxfordshire B&B in the 1990's but it took several years as an organic farmer in Wales for me to realise the importance of real food which inspired me to develop my range of granolas.
- Now I look around the world for natural ingredients with exciting flavours for your breakfast table.
- The high fibre wholegrain cereal
- GMO-free
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 500g
- High fibre
Information
Ingredients
Jumbo Rolled Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Desiccated Coconut, Fructose, Black Treacle, Chicory Fibre, Cashew Nuts Pieces, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Golden Linseeds, Chopped Almonds, Chopped Walnuts, Chopped Hazelnuts
Allergy Information
- The Oats used in this product are natural fields Oats and may contain traces of Gluten from other Cereal crops. The factory where this product is made also handles Peanuts. Whilst every effort is made to prevent cross contamination, trace amounts of these allergens may be present in this product
Storage
Store in a cool place. Reseal bag after use.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- Eat with milk, fruit juice, yoghurt or add to fresh fruit. Use as dessert topping or eat straight from the pack.
Number of uses
Average 10 portions per pack
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Produced for:
- The Good Carb Food Company Ltd,
- Grosvenor House,
- Cardiff Gate,
- CF23 8RS,
- UK.
Return to
- We trust you will find this product in perfect condition. In the event of any complaint please return product in this packet to:
- The Good Carb Food Company Ltd,
- Grosvenor House,
- Cardiff Gate,
- CF23 8RS,
- UK.
- You can also contact us via www.lizis.co.uk
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion (50g)
|% *DRI per portion
|Energy
|2055kJ/489kcal
|1028kJ/245kcal
|12%
|Fat
|29.3g
|14.7g
|21%
|of which saturates
|7.5g
|3.7g
|18%
|Carbohydrates
|46.2g
|23.1g
|9%
|of which sugars
|9.1g
|4.6g
|5%
|Fibre
|10.6g
|5.3g
|Protein
|10.9g
|5.4g
|11%
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.01g
|<1%
|*DRI = Daily Reference Intake of average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
