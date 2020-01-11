By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Watermelon Giant Each

4.5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Watermelon Giant Each
£ 3.69
£3.69/each
100g
  • Energy141kJ 33kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars7.1g
    8%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 141kJ / 33kcal

Product Description

  • Water Melons
  • Giant Watermelon
  • Melons

Information

Ingredients

Watermelon

Storage

Wash before use. Eat at room temperature for full flavour.

Produce of

Produce of Brazil, Canary Islands, Costa Rica, Spain

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Each

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 100g
Energy141kJ / 33kcal141kJ / 33kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate7.1g7.1g
Sugars7.1g7.1g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein0.5g0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Good quality, not available online ever though

5 stars

Great all year,,,crisp and sweet usually. Wish I could get onlilne as its always out of stock

so juicy and sweet

5 stars

so juicy and sweet

Very dissapointed,rotten,ended up in the bin

1 stars

Very dissapointed, bad , rotten inside, all ended up in the bin.

PhenoMelon!

5 stars

Absolutely huge and sweet. Devoured in thick slices over couple of days. Phenomenal :remarkable or exceptional, especially exceptionally good.

Ideal to eat or juice as a Summer refreshment

5 stars

I love these giant Watermelons. Very sweet, refreshing and very healthy especially for men with the Lycopene they contain. One thing, some come from Costa Rica and some from Brazil. I prefer the ones from Brazil.

Watermelon juice absolutely delicious I buy one ev

5 stars

Watermelon juice absolutely delicious I buy one every week.

