Tesco Watermelon Giant Each

Good quality, not available online ever though
Great all year,,,crisp and sweet usually. Wish I could get onlilne as its always out of stock
so juicy and sweet
Very dissapointed,rotten,ended up in the bin
Very dissapointed, bad , rotten inside, all ended up in the bin.
PhenoMelon!
Absolutely huge and sweet. Devoured in thick slices over couple of days. Phenomenal :remarkable or exceptional, especially exceptionally good.
Ideal to eat or juice as a Summer refreshment
I love these giant Watermelons. Very sweet, refreshing and very healthy especially for men with the Lycopene they contain. One thing, some come from Costa Rica and some from Brazil. I prefer the ones from Brazil.
Watermelon juice absolutely delicious I buy one every week.