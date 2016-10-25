By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Cerelac Honey & Wheat Baby Food 12Mths 400G

Nestle Cerelac Honey & Wheat Baby Food 12Mths 400G
£ 3.80
£0.95/100g

Product Description

  • Wheat Based Toddler Cereal with Milk Powder and Honey
  • Goodness of cereals
  • Infant cereal is the ideal foundation to a varied and balanced diet.
  • Not for resale outside of the EEA/Switzerland.
  • Infant cereals with milk
  • Just add water
  • Iron nutrition for little tummies
  • Contains zinc, calcium, and vitamins A & C
  • Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • Iron contributes to normal cognitive development
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Suitable for halal
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • Iron contributes to normal cognitive development

Information

Ingredients

Cereals 53% (Wheat Flour, Hydrolysed Wheat Flour), Skimmed Milk Powder 20%, Full Fat Milk Powder 6.4%, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Honey 5.5%, Whey Powder (Milk), Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Ferrous Fumarate, Zinc Sulphate, Potassium Iodide), Vitamins (C, Niacin, E, Thiamin (B1), Pantothenic Acid, A, B6, K, Folic Acid, Biotin, D), Flavouring (Vanillin), Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Culture (Bifidobacterium Lactis)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Close tin tightly and store in a cool dry place. Use within 4 weeks of opening.Best Before End: See Base of Can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions
  • 1 Wash your hands before preparing baby's food. Make sure all utensils are clean.
  • 2 Boil tap water. Allow to cool. Measure 75 ml of lukewarm water and...
  • 3 Mix with 25 g of Cerelac
  • 4 Stir until the cereal is smooth, check the temperature and serve immediately.
  • The amount of Cerelac fed can vary according to your baby's appetite. As your baby grows, so will their appetite, and portions can be increased gradually to a suggested portion of 50 g per day.
  • Do not keep any unfinished portion.

Number of uses

(16 x 25 g Servings/Portions)

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT INFORMATION
  • The Department of Health recommends solid foods be introduced at around 6 months of age. Nestlé CERELAC is a complementary food intended for spoon feeding from 6 months and is Not to be used as a breast milk substitute. Please follow the preparation instructions and be mindful not to overfeed your baby.

Name and address

  • Nestlé,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.

Return to

  • Contact Us
  • Nestlé Consumer Services,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.cerelac.co.uk

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g powderPer 25 g serving**% LRV* 100 g% LRV* 25 g**
Energy kJ1790448
kcal425106
Fat g112.8
- of which: saturates g20.5
Carbohydrate g63.715.9
- of which: sugars g338.3
Fibre g3.50.9
Protein g164
Salt g0.30.08
Vitamin A µg RE42210110625
Vitamin D µg7.51.97519
Vitamin E mg41
Vitamin K µg317.8
Vitamin C mg701828072
Thiamin[B1] mg1.10.2822056
Niacin mg5.51.46116
Vitamin B6 mg0.380.15414
Folic Acid µg379.25379
Biotin µg297.3
Pantothenic acid mg20.513333
Calcium mg51012812832
Phosphorus mg35087.5
Iron mg102.516742
Zinc mg3.40.858521
Iodine µg40105714
* LRV: Labelling Reference Value----
** 25g + 75 ml water----

Safety information

View more safety information

17 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Perfect for my son

5 stars

I just started this product for my little man. He loves to eat this for breakfast. As a busy mum of 3 its so easy to make and the taste is so good. I also give it to him before bed and it keeps him full through the night. I really appreciate this product and recommend this to other mums.  

A great start to the day

5 stars

A very yummy cereal for very little ones. I shared the sachets with my friends and they keep asking me where they can buy it now. I love that it keeps my little one full until lunch time (like porridge’s do) rather then being hungry still after eating. One of my friend’s gave to her little one before bed and he slept through for the first time ever. Great consistency and easy to make even if on the go. Great for home and travel. Looking forward to trying more of Cerelac’s products.

Grat

5 stars

He just loved it more than I thought he did. Glad that he did

Excellent

5 stars

My daughter who is normally really fussy with cereal actually really enjoyed this, she also had the mixed fruit flavour too. I would highly recommend this especially for fussy little ones!

We love it!!

5 stars

Got this for my daughter who loved it. It's her new favourite cereal. Love the smell. And live that it has added vitamins for my child.

Great product

5 stars

I had chance to try it with my douther and we are well happy about it .. easy to make smooth one not like others take ages to mix.. smell nice we had mix fruit one as well and taste good.. we love it!

Baby’s new favourite!!

5 stars

I have tried out ceralac a couple of months back and I found it so convenient so I decided to try out a new flavour and this was it. It’s perfect and the fact that it’s neutral flavour makes it easy to just pop in extras like fruits. I usually make the ceralac and pop in some chopped strawberries.

Best baby cereal

5 stars

I have used many brands of cereal for my baby in the past but this Cerelac by far has been the best, it was since I was a baby and now for my baby too. The cereal has the best flavour and just the right mixture/paste when it’s mixed in water. It’s not too grainy or otherwise clumpy, it’s just the right texture. My baby loves it and finishes the whole portion. I gave it to my friend too who has an 11month old baby and to my surprise she had never had a taste of it. She was delighted by it and Claimed that the baby felt fuller fr longer.  Must try and looking forward to trying more from the same range. 

Yummy

5 stars

Been using this for just over a month great product and I have now switched brands

Great breakfast

5 stars

my son loved this gave him a great start to the day would defiantly recommend to others

