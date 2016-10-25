Nestle Cerelac Honey & Wheat Baby Food 12Mths 400G

Perfect for my son
I just started this product for my little man. He loves to eat this for breakfast. As a busy mum of 3 its so easy to make and the taste is so good. I also give it to him before bed and it keeps him full through the night. I really appreciate this product and recommend this to other mums.
A great start to the day
A very yummy cereal for very little ones. I shared the sachets with my friends and they keep asking me where they can buy it now. I love that it keeps my little one full until lunch time (like porridge’s do) rather then being hungry still after eating. One of my friend’s gave to her little one before bed and he slept through for the first time ever. Great consistency and easy to make even if on the go. Great for home and travel. Looking forward to trying more of Cerelac’s products.
Grat
He just loved it more than I thought he did. Glad that he did
Excellent
My daughter who is normally really fussy with cereal actually really enjoyed this, she also had the mixed fruit flavour too. I would highly recommend this especially for fussy little ones!
We love it!!
Got this for my daughter who loved it. It's her new favourite cereal. Love the smell. And live that it has added vitamins for my child.
Great product
I had chance to try it with my douther and we are well happy about it .. easy to make smooth one not like others take ages to mix.. smell nice we had mix fruit one as well and taste good.. we love it!
Baby’s new favourite!!
I have tried out ceralac a couple of months back and I found it so convenient so I decided to try out a new flavour and this was it. It’s perfect and the fact that it’s neutral flavour makes it easy to just pop in extras like fruits. I usually make the ceralac and pop in some chopped strawberries.
Best baby cereal
I have used many brands of cereal for my baby in the past but this Cerelac by far has been the best, it was since I was a baby and now for my baby too. The cereal has the best flavour and just the right mixture/paste when it’s mixed in water. It’s not too grainy or otherwise clumpy, it’s just the right texture. My baby loves it and finishes the whole portion. I gave it to my friend too who has an 11month old baby and to my surprise she had never had a taste of it. She was delighted by it and Claimed that the baby felt fuller fr longer. Must try and looking forward to trying more from the same range.
Yummy
Been using this for just over a month great product and I have now switched brands
Great breakfast
my son loved this gave him a great start to the day would defiantly recommend to others