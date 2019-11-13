By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ashbeck 6X2ltr

4.5(48)Write a review
Tesco Ashbeck 6X2ltr
£ 2.10
£0.02/100ml

Product Description

  • Still Natural mineral water.
  • Still Naturally filtered through ancient rocks in the Eden valley Our Ashbeck water comes from the rolling hills of Eden valley, in the heart of Cumbria. It flows deep underground, 192 metres below, through rocks dating back millions of years. These ancient rocks naturally filter each drop of Ashbeck water and enrich it with minerals for a clear, refreshing taste.
  • Still Naturally filtered through ancient rocks in the Eden valley Our Ashbeck water comes from the rolling hills of Eden valley, in the heart of Cumbria. It flows deep underground, 192 metres below, through rocks dating back millions of years. These ancient rocks naturally filter each drop and enrich it with minerals for a clear, refreshing taste.
  • Pack size: 12000ml

Information

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2litre

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper litre
Calcium11.0mg
Magnesium3.5mg
Potassium2.5mg
Sodium10.0mg
Bicarbonate25.0mg
Sulphate11.0mg
Nitrate15.0mg
Chloride14.0mg
Dry Residue @ 180C85.0mg
pH6.2
As sold-

48 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

We mainly use this water to drink and in the baby

5 stars

We mainly use this water to drink and in the baby bottle sterilizer and steamer. what we noticed is that it leaves close to no scale on the sterilizer. As opposed to other brands where we used to descale once per week, now we descale once every couple of months.

Lovely taste

5 stars

Lovely taste

The water taste good and I love this water

5 stars

The water taste good and I love this water

Used to be great but lately started tasting funny

1 stars

Used to be great but lately started tasting funny so had to change brand, the source must have changed it tastes like tap water now.

It was a good quality, I use it for drinking.

5 stars

It was a good quality, I use it for drinking.

Good water

5 stars

Good water

Tastes funny, what happened to the Tesco Perthshir

1 stars

Tastes funny, what happened to the Tesco Perthshire water?

Best water to stop limescale in kettle..

5 stars

The best water to use in the kettle if you live on the South coast with hard water as I do..There is no more limescale in the bottom of the kettle & also nice to drink straight from the bottle...

Really disappointed you have changed this water. I

1 stars

Really disappointed you have changed this water. I have bought your Perthshire water for years and the quality of this water is very poor. I have an order delivered every week and will now have to switch to another supermarket for decent Scottish water.

I have been trying to order this water but not com

5 stars

I have been trying to order this water but not coming up online

1-10 of 48 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

