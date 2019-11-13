Tesco Ashbeck 6X2ltr

We mainly use this water to drink and in the baby
We mainly use this water to drink and in the baby bottle sterilizer and steamer. what we noticed is that it leaves close to no scale on the sterilizer. As opposed to other brands where we used to descale once per week, now we descale once every couple of months.
Lovely taste
The water taste good and I love this water
Used to be great but lately started tasting funny so had to change brand, the source must have changed it tastes like tap water now.
It was a good quality, I use it for drinking.
Good water
Tastes funny, what happened to the Tesco Perthshire water?
Best water to stop limescale in kettle..
The best water to use in the kettle if you live on the South coast with hard water as I do..There is no more limescale in the bottom of the kettle & also nice to drink straight from the bottle...
Really disappointed you have changed this water. I have bought your Perthshire water for years and the quality of this water is very poor. I have an order delivered every week and will now have to switch to another supermarket for decent Scottish water.
I have been trying to order this water but not coming up online