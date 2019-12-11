By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Cream Of Chicken Soup 4 X 400G

Heinz Cream Of Chicken Soup 4 X 400G
£ 2.50
£0.16/100g
Per 1/2 can (200g)
  • Energy441kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates0.9g
    4%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt1.1g
    19%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 221kJ

Product Description

  • Cream of Chicken Soup.
  • WARMING HEARTS SINCE 1910.
  • Nothing says 'home' like a deliciously warming bowlful of Heinz soup.
  • Prepared to a time honoured recipe and finished off with tender pieces of chicken, this is one rich and creamy blend that will never get old.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
  • LOW FAT.
  • ONLY TRUSTED INGREDIENTS.
  • Pack size: 1600g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Chicken (3%), Modified Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Flavourings, Milk Proteins, Cornflour, Salt, Yeast Extracts, Onion Extract, Stabiliser - Polyphosphates and Sodium Phosphates, Garlic Salt, Spice Extracts, Colour - Beta-Carotene

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Put unused soup in a suitable container in the fridge. Eat within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Hob: Heat gently in a pan.

Produce of

Made in England

Number of uses

Servings per can - 2

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • Get in touch.
  • Phone 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote the code on the can end.
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

4 x 400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can%RI*
Energy 221kJ441kJ
-53kcal106kcal5%
Fat 3.0g5.9g8%
- of which saturates 0.4g0.9g4%
Carbohydrate 4.9g9.9g4%
- of which sugars 1.2g2.3g3%
Fibre 0.1g0.1g
Protein 1.6g3.2g6%
Salt 0.6g1.1g19%
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

