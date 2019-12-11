Heinz Cream Of Tomato & Basil Soup 400G
- Energy483kJ 116kcal6%
- Fat6.0g9%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars9.5g11%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 242kJ
Product Description
- Cream of Tomato & Basil Soup.
- WARMING HEARTS SINCE 1910
- Nothing says 'home' like a deliciously warming bowlful of Heinz soup.
- There's no messing with an icon, so we simply add a sparkling of fragrant basil and let the full flavour of tomatoes shine through.
- Good to know
- 1 of your 5 a day in 1/2 a can when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
- NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
- 1 OF YOUR 5 A DAY.
- LOW FAT.
- VEGETARIAN.
- ONLY TRUSTED INGREDIENTS.
- NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVOURS.
- Pack size: 400g
- Low fat
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (84%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Proteins, Cream (Milk), Basil, Herbs Extracts, Herb, Spice Extracts, Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Put unused soup in a suitable container in the fridge. Eat within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Hob: Heat gently in a pan.
Produce of
Made in England
Number of uses
Servings per can - 2
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 can
|%RI*
|Energy
|242kJ
|483kJ
|-
|58kcal
|116kcal
|6%
|Fat
|3.0g
|6.0g
|9%
|- of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.4g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|6.6g
|13.2g
|5%
|- of which sugars
|4.8g
|9.5g
|11%
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.8g
|Protein
|0.9g
|1.8g
|4%
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.1g
|18%
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
