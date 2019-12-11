Walkers Baked Ready Salted 6X25g

trash
Number 1 crisps !
Really love these crisp, taste so yummy. Being dairy free I eat a lot of ready salted crisp and I can say these are the best, they taste much more healthy than normal walkers. Less salty, thank goodness!
Better than normal crisps!
Tried these as a healthy alternative to normal crisps but I now actually prefer them. Really great taste and much more crunchier than normal crisps.
Tasteless
No taste. Like eating cardboard. I will never buy this product again. Enough said.