Walkers Baked Variety Crisps 6X25g

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Walkers Baked Variety Crisps 6X25g
Product Description

  • 2 x Cheese& Onion Flavour Baked Potato Snack 2 x Sea Salt Baked Potato Snack 2 x Salt & Malt Vinegar Flavour Baked Potato Snack
  • - Delicious oven baked Walkers crisps, including sea salt, salt and vinegar and cheese and onion
  • - Baked for extra crispy crunchiness
  • - Walkers Oven Baked contain 50% less fat than regular potato crisps
  • - Enjoy on-the-go or packed into a lunchbox
  • - Each multipack contains 6 individual packs
  • The Walkers Baked range includes a variety of delicious crisps and snacks that contain up to 50% less fat than regular crisps - all without compromising on the Walkers flavour you know and love. Try the classic Walkers Baked flavours or upgrade your lunchbox with an irresistible pack of Walkers Baked with Veg, Walkers Baked Fusions or Walkers Baked Crackers.
  • No preservatives
  • No artificial colours
  • No added MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g
  No added MSG

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
  • Consumer Care at
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408
  • Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Applies to UK and ROI only.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮

  Each inner pack contains:
    • Energy458kJ 109kcal
      5%
    • Fat3.4g
      5%
    • Saturates0.3g
      1%
    • Sugars1.5g
      2%
    • Salt0.30g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 458 kJ

    • No preservatives
    • No artificial colours
    • No added MSG
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    2 x Sea Salt
    2 x Salt & Vinegar Flavour
    2 x Cheese & Onion Flavour

    Information

    Ingredients

    Potato Flakes, Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil, Colour (Annatto)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place

    Number of uses

    Each inner pack contains 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 25g(%*) PackPer 100g
    Energy 458 kJ1832 kJ
    -109 kcal (5%*) 436 kcal
    Fat 3.4 g (5%*) 13.5 g
    of which Saturates 0.3 g (1%*) 1.2 g
    Carbohydrate 17.3 g69.0 g
    of which Sugars 1.5 g (2%*) 5.8 g
    Fibre 1.6 g6.4 g
    Protein 1.7 g6.6 g
    Salt 0.30 g (5%*) 1.18 g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    • No preservatives
    • No artificial colours
    • No added MSG
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    2 x Sea Salt
    2 x Salt & Vinegar Flavour
    2 x Cheese & Onion Flavour

    Information

    Ingredients

    Potato Flakes, Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Cheese & Onion Seasoning, Sugar, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sunflower Oil, Colour (Annatto), Cheese & Onion Seasoning: Whey Permeate (from Milk), Salt, Sugar, Flavouring (contains Milk), Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Whey Protein (from Milk), Garlic Powder, Dried Cheese (0.1%) (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Colour (Paprika Extract)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place

    Number of uses

    Each inner pack contains 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 25g(%*) PackPer 100g
    Energy 458 kJ1832 kJ
    -109 kcal (5%*) 436 kcal
    Fat 3.4 g (5%*) 13.6 g
    of which Saturates 0.3 g (2%*) 1.3 g
    Carbohydrate 17.2 g68.6 g
    of which Sugars 1.9 g (2%*) 7.6 g
    Fibre 1.6 g6.2 g
    Protein 1.7 g6.7 g
    Salt 0.24 g (4%*) 0.94 g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    • No preservatives
    • No artificial colours
    • No added MSG
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    2 x Sea Salt
    2 x Salt & Vinegar Flavour
    2 x Cheese & Onion Flavour

    Information

    Ingredients

    Potato Flakes, Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt & Malt Vinegar Seasoning, Sugar, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sunflower Oil, Colour (Annatto), Salt & Malt Vinegar Seasoning: Flavourings (contains Barley Malt Vinegar Extract), Acid (Citric Acid), Sea Salt, Lactose (from Milk), Potassium Chloride, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place

    Number of uses

    Each inner pack contains 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 25g(%*) PackPer 100g
    Energy 454 kJ1816 kJ
    -108 kcal (5%*) 432 kcal
    Fat 3.4 g (5%*) 13.4 g
    of which Saturates 0.3 g (2%*) 1.3 g
    Carbohydrate 17.0 g68.0 g
    of which Sugars 1.6 g (2%*) 6.3 g
    Fibre 1.5 g6.1 g
    Protein 1.6 g6.4 g
    Salt 0.23 g (4%*) 0.91 g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

They are AMAZING.

5 stars

I love the flavour / texture

