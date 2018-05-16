By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Allinson Wholemeal Self Raising Flour 1Kg

Allinson Wholemeal Self Raising Flour 1Kg
£ 2.00
£2.00/kg

Product Description

  • Wholemeal Self-Raising Flour.
  • Allinson's Plain Wholemeal
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Raising Agents: Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See top of pack.

Name and address

  • Allinson's Flour,
  • Western House,
  • Lynchwood,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ.

  • If you'd like to contact us about our products, please visit: www.allinsonflour.co.uk
Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1528kJ/359kcal
Fat2.4g
Of which saturates0.4g
Carbohydrate69.3g
Of which sugars1.1g
Fibre10g
Protein11g
Salt1.1g

