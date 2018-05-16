By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Allinson Wholemeal Plain Flour 1Kg

Allinson Wholemeal Plain Flour 1Kg
£ 2.00
£2.00/kg

Product Description

  • Plain Wholemeal Flour
  • BakingMad.com
  • For recipe inspiration including top tips, visit www.bakingmad.com
  • Email us at info@bakingmad.com for baking advice
  • 120 years of milling expertise
  • A Story of Passion
  • Thomas Allinson set up his first flour mill in 1892, intent on providing bakers with wholesome, high quality ingredients.
  • Allinson was something of a pioneer, passionately encouraging people to eat well and to enjoy the simple, healthy things in life. This philosophy is still at the very heart of what we hold dear today.
  • Looking for Perfection
  • We maintain the very highest standards of milling. Our flour is made from British wheat whenever possible, sourced from the local farms around our mill at Bishop's Stortford in Hertfordshire and our expert millers still work in a 'hands on' way, carefully fine-tuning the milling of each flour batch - in fact, our flour is thoroughly checked and test-baked to ensure that it's the very finest and purest we can make it.
  • Fine flour, perfect baking
  • For biscuits, quiches, sweet and savoury pies
  • High in fibre
  • Pack size: 1kg
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Wheat Flour

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See top of pack.

Recycling info

Bag. Paper - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Allinson,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY.

Return to

  • If you'd like to contact us about our products, write to:
  • Customer Services:
  • Allinson,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY.

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1478kJ/350kcal
Fat 2.6g
Of which saturates 0.5g
Carbohydrate 65g
Of which sugars 0.8g
Fibre 10g
Protein 12g
Salt <0.03g

