Allinson Wholemeal Plain Flour 1Kg

Product Description
- Plain Wholemeal Flour
- 120 years of milling expertise
- A Story of Passion
- Thomas Allinson set up his first flour mill in 1892, intent on providing bakers with wholesome, high quality ingredients.
- Allinson was something of a pioneer, passionately encouraging people to eat well and to enjoy the simple, healthy things in life. This philosophy is still at the very heart of what we hold dear today.
- Looking for Perfection
- We maintain the very highest standards of milling. Our flour is made from British wheat whenever possible, sourced from the local farms around our mill at Bishop's Stortford in Hertfordshire and our expert millers still work in a 'hands on' way, carefully fine-tuning the milling of each flour batch - in fact, our flour is thoroughly checked and test-baked to ensure that it's the very finest and purest we can make it.
- Fine flour, perfect baking
- For biscuits, quiches, sweet and savoury pies
- High in fibre
- Pack size: 1kg
Information
Ingredients
Wholemeal Wheat Flour
Allergy Information
- May also contain Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See top of pack.
Recycling info
Bag. Paper - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Allinson,
- Sugar Way,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 9AY.
Return to
- If you'd like to contact us about our products, write to:
- Customer Services:
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1478kJ/350kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|Of which saturates
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|65g
|Of which sugars
|0.8g
|Fibre
|10g
|Protein
|12g
|Salt
|<0.03g
