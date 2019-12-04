Tesco Crispy Roast Potatoes 450G

less cooking more time to enjoy.
Absolutely fantastic, couldn’t tell the difference between these and home made. Not greasy and a lot of less work than doing your own. Would highly recommend
Perfect roast potatoes
Really lovely crispy potatoes, fluffy inside too. Will definitely be buying again. Far better than similar products from other supermarkets.
Vile in my opinion, a complete waste of money
Utterly awful, clearly no-one is doing even the most basic level of quality control. There were some large (almost an adult clenched fist size) chunks of cooked potato which were accompanied by tiny shards of cooked potatoes, making it virtually impossible to heat anb brown evenly. There were hardly any that were free of dark, grey patches that mark potatoes that have "gone over". Hideous and certainly not fit to eat, at least not by my family! I will not be buying this rubbish again.
Fabulous
Lovely roast potatoes not greasy just crispy on the outside and light and fluffy insude