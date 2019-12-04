By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Crispy Roast Potatoes 450G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Crispy Roast Potatoes 450G
£ 2.25
£5.00/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1040kJ 247kcal
    12%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 565kJ / 134kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked potatoes with butter ready for roasting.
  • Basted in butter for a rich flavour and lightly coated for extra crunch soft & crispy
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (92%), Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Potato Starch, Salt, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25-30 mins For best results remove potatoes from foil container and place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Turn potatoes and heat for a further 10-15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Alternatively, place container on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes (from chilled)/20 minutes (from frozen). Turn potatoes and heat for a further 20-25 minutes (from chilled)/ 25-30 minutes (from frozen). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 35-40 mins For best results remove potatoes from foil container and place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Turn potatoes and heat for a further 20-25 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy565kJ / 134kcal1040kJ / 247kcal
Fat3.6g6.6g
Saturates1.7g3.0g
Carbohydrate22.3g41.0g
Sugars1.6g2.9g
Fibre2.4g4.4g
Protein2.1g3.9g
Salt0.5g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 368g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

less cooking more time to enjoy.

5 stars

Absolutely fantastic, couldn’t tell the difference between these and home made. Not greasy and a lot of less work than doing your own. Would highly recommend

Perfect roast potatoes

5 stars

Really lovely crispy potatoes, fluffy inside too. Will definitely be buying again. Far better than similar products from other supermarkets.

Vile in my opinion, a complete waste of money

1 stars

Utterly awful, clearly no-one is doing even the most basic level of quality control. There were some large (almost an adult clenched fist size) chunks of cooked potato which were accompanied by tiny shards of cooked potatoes, making it virtually impossible to heat anb brown evenly. There were hardly any that were free of dark, grey patches that mark potatoes that have "gone over". Hideous and certainly not fit to eat, at least not by my family! I will not be buying this rubbish again.

Fabulous

5 stars

Lovely roast potatoes not greasy just crispy on the outside and light and fluffy insude

