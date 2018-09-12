Port Royal Beef Jamaican Patty 140G

Nice and spicy
Lovely! spicy with a medium heat The filling is a like a pie (gravy but not runny) Only reason for not scoring 5 stars... could do with a little more filling
Wheat Flour, Water, Onion, Minced Beef (12%), Vegetable Shortening (Non Hydrogenated Rape and Palm Oil), Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Water; Salt; Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids; Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Colour: Beta Carotene), Sugar, Salt, Garlic, Scotch Bonnet Pepper, Thyme, Cornstarch, Flavour Enhancer - E621 (MSG), Natural Colours: Caramel, Curcumin and Annatto, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate
Keep your patty refrigerated. If freezing - freeze on the day of purchase and use within one month. Once defrosted do not refreeze.For Use By see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Whilst you can eat this patty cold, in Jamaica we prefer to eat our patties warm straight from the oven!
For best results ovenbake from chilled.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure that the patty is piping hot before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging and heat in the oven for 25 mins at 180°C (350°F) or Gas Mark 4.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging and heat in the oven for 15-20 mins at 180°C (350°F) or Gas Mark 4.
Made in the UK
140g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1047kJ, 250 kcal
|Fat
|12.4g
|of which saturates
|5.7g
|Carbohydrate
|28.1g
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|Protein
|6.1g
|Salt
|1.0g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019