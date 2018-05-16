Port Royal Mixed Vegetable Jamaican Patty 140G

Product Description
- Vegetable Patty
- Spicy vegetable filling cooked with spices, herbs and vegetables and baked in a golden, crispy light pastry.
- Did you know that the patty is the most popular meal and snack in all of the Caribbean!
- Here at Port Royal we make deliciously real Jamaican patties to traditional family recipes. We first prepare our fillings, combining fresh chicken, beef, lamb, fish or vegetables with a secret mix of Jamaican herbs and spices. We then place them in a special pastry: the Kingston Crust. The finished patty is baked to perfection to give you a taste of Caribbean sunshine in every bite.
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Vegan
- Halal
- Pack size: 140g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Vegetables (28%) (Potato, Sweetcorn, Peas, Bell Pepper, Carrot, Onion), Vegetable Shortening (Non Hydrogenated Rape and Palm Oil), Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Water; Salt; Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids; Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Colour: Beta Carotene), Vegetable Stock (Salt, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Dried Onion, Flavouring, Celery Extract, Tomato Powder, Herb, Sunflower Oil), Scotch Bonnet Pepper, Spices, Vegetable Oil, Sugar, Salt, Natural Colours: Curcumin and Annatto, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Wheat
Storage
Keep your patty refrigerated. If freezing - freeze on the day of purchase and use within one month. Once defrosted do not refreeze.For Use By see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Whilst you can eat this patty cold, in Jamaica we prefer to eat our patties warm straight from the oven!
For best results ovenbake from chilled.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure that the patty is piping hot before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging and heat in the oven for 25 mins at 180°C (350°F) or Gas Mark 4.
Instructions: Remove all packaging and heat in the oven for 15-20 mins at 180°C (350°F) or Gas Mark 4.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Name and address
- Jamaican Patties,
- T/A Port Royal,
- 264 Water Road,
- Wembley,
- London,
- HA0 1HX.
Return to
- Contact us: info@portroyal.co.uk
- www.portroyalpatties.co.uk
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1228kJ, 293 kcal
|Fat
|14.6g
|of which saturates
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|34.4g
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|Protein
|5.1g
|Salt
|1.0g
