Tesco Fresh Bread Sauce 300G

- Energy250kJ 60kcal3%
- Fat3.4g5%
- Saturates2.2g11%
- Sugars1.2g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 501kJ / 120kcal
Product Description
- A sauce made with milk, single cream, gluten free breadcrumbs and nutmeg.
- Creamy & Lightly Spiced Made with milk, cream and a hint of nutmeg and cloves.
- Creamy & Lightly Spiced Made with milk, cream and a hint of nutmeg and cloves
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk (39%), Water, Single Cream (Milk) (9%), Gluten Free Breadcrumbs (8%) [Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Dextrose], Onion, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Bay Leaf, Clove Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind tab.
Chilled: 800W/900W 2½ mins/ 2 mins
Remove lid and stir the sauce. Place lid loosely back on pot and place on a microwavable plate.
Heat on full power and stir half way through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Product will thicken on standing.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pot (50g)
|Energy
|501kJ / 120kcal
|250kJ / 60kcal
|Fat
|6.7g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|4.4g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|11.2g
|5.6g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.6g
|Protein
|3.1g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019