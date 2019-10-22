Tesco Wholegrain Mustard 180G

Why is sugar in mustard?
Why sugar in everything tesco? I don't want sugar in my mustard.
horrible
vinegar to over powering
It is what it says!
It's mustard and it is wholegrain. Not really sure what I can say. Perfect to pop a spoonful in cheese sauce and cheese scones to give them a lift
Tasty
On ham, in casseroles, in cottage pie, on steak, in stews, versatile and lovely
Best mustard there is
Ive bought this for years. It’s great
Mustard.
Adequately spicy boi.
Tasty
I needed this product for a specific recipe, but I liked the taste so much I use it for many other dishes.
Very tasty
I bought this to make mustard mash- I added to 2tsp along with butter to a full pan of boiled potatoes. It was very yummy. Have also added to white sauce for chicken casserole- adds zing!
Excellent...We use it all the time
Very versatile..lovely with cold meats or beaten into mashed potato or served with various hot dishes
Tasty and creamy
Always buy this one. The nicest I have tried