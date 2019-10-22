By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Wholegrain Mustard 180G

4(15)Write a review
Tesco Wholegrain Mustard 180G
£ 0.55
£0.31/100g
One teaspoon (5g)
  • Energy39kJ 9kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 781kJ / 188kcal

Product Description

  • Wholegrain mustard.
  • MELLOW BITE Brown mustard seeds, balanced with a delicate blend of spices
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: White Wine Vinegar, Brown Mustard Seed (30%), Water, Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Flour, Salt, Sugar, Cinnamon Powder, Pimento Powder, Turmeric Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir before use.

Number of uses

36 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy781kJ / 188kcal39kJ / 9kcal
Fat12.3g0.6g
Saturates1.4g<0.1g
Carbohydrate9.0g0.5g
Sugars2.7g0.1g
Fibre3.3g0.2g
Protein8.6g0.4g
Salt3.0g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Why is sugar in mustard?

1 stars

Why sugar in everything tesco? I don't want sugar in my mustard.

horrible

1 stars

vinegar to over powering

It is what it says!

5 stars

It's mustard and it is wholegrain. Not really sure what I can say. Perfect to pop a spoonful in cheese sauce and cheese scones to give them a lift

Tasty

5 stars

On ham, in casseroles, in cottage pie, on steak, in stews, versatile and lovely

Best mustard there is

5 stars

Ive bought this for years. It’s great

Mustard.

4 stars

Adequately spicy boi.

Tasty

4 stars

I needed this product for a specific recipe, but I liked the taste so much I use it for many other dishes.

Very tasty

5 stars

I bought this to make mustard mash- I added to 2tsp along with butter to a full pan of boiled potatoes. It was very yummy. Have also added to white sauce for chicken casserole- adds zing!

Excellent...We use it all the time

5 stars

Very versatile..lovely with cold meats or beaten into mashed potato or served with various hot dishes

Tasty and creamy

5 stars

Always buy this one. The nicest I have tried

