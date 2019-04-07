By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Dijon Mustard 185G

4(14)Write a review
Tesco Dijon Mustard 185G
£ 0.55
£0.30/100g
One teaspoon (5g)
  • Energy34kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 672kJ / 162kcal

Product Description

  • Dijon mustard.
  • FIERY & SMOOTH Traditionally made in the Dijon region for a classic French flavour
  • FIERY & SMOOTH Traditionally made in the Dijon region for a classic French flavour
  • Pack size: 185g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Mustard Seed (30%), Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in France, Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir before use

Number of uses

37 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

185g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy672kJ / 162kcal34kJ / 8kcal
Fat12.0g0.6g
Saturates1.5g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.8g0.2g
Sugars1.0g0.1g
Fibre1.7g0.1g
Protein7.8g0.4g
Salt6.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

14 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

More Enlish than French

2 stars

I can't say this is poor quality but it in terms of flavour it certainly does not compare with other branded Dijon mustards. It's too harsh and sharp. If you closed your eyes you might think it was English mustard. That's how I'll use it. LG

Recipe has changed now too hot!

1 stars

The recipe has been changed and it is now really, really hot! It was a nice smooth mild creamy flavour before. Removing this from my favourites.

Great value for money

4 stars

I keep buying it, so it's obviously good

The only mustard needed.

5 stars

I always try Tesco branded products over main brands and I have rarely been disappointed, This is another excellent product equally as good or better than other Dijon mustard's on the market. Highly recommended.

super tasty and a great accompaniment to all chicken and cheese dishes.

5 stars

I buy this product regularly and have fallen in love with the versatility of its many uses. I often use it in cauliflower cheese dishes and it enhances the taste.

Good Product

4 stars

I use quite a lot of Dijon Mustard and have found Tesco Brand to be as good as other 'named' brands and better value. Shame Tesco 'The Finest Dijon Mustard' no longer available - it was a real class leader!

dijon

5 stars

Tesco Dijon mustard is great as it's not too hot

nice mustard

5 stars

i wanted a change from English mustard and this was really good

Great, creamy mustard taste!

5 stars

I bought this to use is cooking and add to my beef sandwiches! Great taste and texture!

Great sized jar

5 stars

Can't make macaroni cheese without this product mmmm!!

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Tesco French Mustard 185G

£ 0.55
£0.30/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here