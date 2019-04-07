Tesco Dijon Mustard 185G

More Enlish than French
I can't say this is poor quality but it in terms of flavour it certainly does not compare with other branded Dijon mustards. It's too harsh and sharp. If you closed your eyes you might think it was English mustard. That's how I'll use it. LG
Recipe has changed now too hot!
The recipe has been changed and it is now really, really hot! It was a nice smooth mild creamy flavour before. Removing this from my favourites.
Great value for money
I keep buying it, so it's obviously good
The only mustard needed.
I always try Tesco branded products over main brands and I have rarely been disappointed, This is another excellent product equally as good or better than other Dijon mustard's on the market. Highly recommended.
super tasty and a great accompaniment to all chicken and cheese dishes.
I buy this product regularly and have fallen in love with the versatility of its many uses. I often use it in cauliflower cheese dishes and it enhances the taste.
Good Product
I use quite a lot of Dijon Mustard and have found Tesco Brand to be as good as other 'named' brands and better value. Shame Tesco 'The Finest Dijon Mustard' no longer available - it was a real class leader!
dijon
Tesco Dijon mustard is great as it's not too hot
nice mustard
i wanted a change from English mustard and this was really good
Great, creamy mustard taste!
I bought this to use is cooking and add to my beef sandwiches! Great taste and texture!
Great sized jar
Can't make macaroni cheese without this product mmmm!!