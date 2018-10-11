Tesco French Mustard 185G

As good as the best
Will never buy branded french mustard again
nice mild mustard
I usually get a jar with my fortnightly order - goes well on just about everything. Not too hot so you can slap it on freely.
NOT THE MOST FLAVOURED (/) EVR USED - BUT WELL/GOOD ENOUGH FOR ME
Love it on steak
Just love it with a bit of grilled steak
Great product
Great condiment
Great tasting own brand product
Absolutely delicious!
I brought this mustard for my husband his eaten it all already!! Remarking it’s absolutely delicious and that he could eat it all day long!! Well done Tesco, good quality, reasonablely priced good food!!
Family favourite
I buy this regularly as it’s a firm favourite with my family, not much heat and is great with chicken.
The perfect piquancy. Nice balance of flavours.
