Tesco French Mustard 185G

4.5(9)Write a review
Tesco French Mustard 185G
£ 0.55
£0.30/100g
One teaspoon (5g)
  • Energy29kJ 7kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 590kJ / 141kcal

Product Description

  • French mustard.
  • GENTLE HEAT Prepared with a delicate blend of spices to add warmth to any dish
  • Pack size: 185g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Mustard Flour (21%), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Turmeric Powder, Marjoram, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Pimento Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir before use

Number of uses

37 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

185g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy590kJ / 141kcal29kJ / 7kcal
Fat7.6g0.4g
Saturates0.4g<0.1g
Carbohydrate9.8g0.5g
Sugars5.4g0.3g
Fibre3.9g0.2g
Protein6.5g0.3g
Salt2.8g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

9 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

As good as the best

4 stars

Will never buy branded french mustard again

nice mild mustard

4 stars

I usually get a jar with my fortnightly order - goes well on just about everything. Not too hot so you can slap it on freely.

NOT THE MOST FLAVOURED (/) EVR USED - BUT WELL/GOOD ENOUGH FOR ME

4 stars

N/A

Love it on steak

5 stars

Just love it with a bit of grilled steak

Great product

5 stars

Great condiment

Great tasting own brand product

5 stars

Absolutely delicious!

5 stars

I brought this mustard for my husband his eaten it all already!! Remarking it’s absolutely delicious and that he could eat it all day long!! Well done Tesco, good quality, reasonablely priced good food!!

Family favourite

4 stars

I buy this regularly as it’s a firm favourite with my family, not much heat and is great with chicken.

The perfect piquancy. Nice balance of flavours.

4 stars

The perfect piquancy. Nice balance of flavours.

