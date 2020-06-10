Tesco 2 Pack Ham & Cheese Slices 330G

Vile, lumpy cheese, ham AND POTATO lumps
Cheese and ham. Cheese and ham it says on the packet and nowhere in its description does it say POTATO so if you were wondering what those horrible lumps were it’s potato, although it is included in the ingredients visible with a magnifying glass. They’re just vile. Don’t waste your money.
Very tasty!
These are the best cheese and ham slices around! Very tasty I really like these. Most pies and slices have egg in and a lot of people are allergic to egg, so I’m glad these don’t! Don’t stop making these please Tesco!!
Much better when Cooked.
Although you can eat these cold, We think it's best done in the oven that way the pastry becomes much nicer and so does the filling. Neither one of us in this house can eat these cold.
Totally taste-free
Couldn't taste the cheese or the ham. Won't buy again.
Quite tasty in itself, but the ham is completely tasteless, and it is so hard that you chew and chew for ages and sometimes end up swallowing it whole! I shall not buy them again.