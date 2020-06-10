By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Pack Ham & Cheese Slices 330G

5 Reviews
£ 1.75
£0.53/100g
One slice
  • Energy1692kJ 405kcal
    20%
  • Fat24.2g
    35%
  • Saturates12.2g
    61%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1128kJ / 270kcal

Product Description

  • Reformed smoked ham and mature Cheddar cheese in a cream sauce wrapped in puff pastry.
  • British Pork Flaky puff pastry filled with beechwood smoked ham in a rich Cheddar sauce Our expert bakers make the pastry for our slices, creating layers of flaky puff pastry. The fillings are cooked for tenderness and packed into the pastry, so you get flavour in every bite. The slice is then baked with a milk glaze for a crisp, golden finish.
  • Pack size: 330G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Beechwood Smoked Ham (14%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Palm Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4.5%), Onion, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Potato, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Red Cheddar Cheese (With colour : Annatto) (Milk), Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Balsamic vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18-20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using British pork

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (150g)
Energy1128kJ / 270kcal1692kJ / 405kcal
Fat16.1g24.2g
Saturates8.1g12.2g
Carbohydrate22.6g33.9g
Sugars2.0g3.0g
Fibre1.5g2.2g
Protein7.9g11.9g
Salt0.7g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Vile, lumpy cheese, ham AND POTATO lumps

1 stars

Cheese and ham. Cheese and ham it says on the packet and nowhere in its description does it say POTATO so if you were wondering what those horrible lumps were it’s potato, although it is included in the ingredients visible with a magnifying glass. They’re just vile. Don’t waste your money.

Very tasty!

5 stars

These are the best cheese and ham slices around! Very tasty I really like these. Most pies and slices have egg in and a lot of people are allergic to egg, so I’m glad these don’t! Don’t stop making these please Tesco!!

Much better when Cooked.

4 stars

Although you can eat these cold, We think it's best done in the oven that way the pastry becomes much nicer and so does the filling. Neither one of us in this house can eat these cold.

Totally taste-free

2 stars

Couldn't taste the cheese or the ham. Won't buy again.

Quite tasty in itself, but the ham is completely

3 stars

Quite tasty in itself, but the ham is completely tasteless, and it is so hard that you chew and chew for ages and sometimes end up swallowing it whole! I shall not buy them again.

