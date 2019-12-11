By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
East End Pure Butter Ghee 1Kg

East End Pure Butter Ghee 1Kg
£ 6.50
£0.65/100g

Offer

  • Guaranteed best quality butter ghee made from the finest butter.
  • Ideal for cooking and a wide range of cooking preparations
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Name and address

  • Specially packed for:
  • East End Foods Plc.,
  • East End House,
  • Kenrick Way,
  • West Bromwich,
  • B71 4EA.

Net Contents

1kg ℮

