Tesco Organic Greek Feta 200G

Tesco Organic Greek Feta 200G
£ 2.10
£10.50/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy340kJ 82kcal
    4%
  • Fat6.7g
    10%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1134kJ / 273kcal

Product Description

  • Feta PDO, cheese made with pasteurised organic sheep and goats' milk.
  • Made in Greece Traditionally made for a crumbly texture
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Feta Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Greece, using milk from Greece

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1134kJ / 273kcal340kJ / 82kcal
Fat22.4g6.7g
Saturates15.2g4.6g
Carbohydrate1.0g0.3g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein17.0g5.1g
Salt2.2g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

