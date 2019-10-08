By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Greek Cheese Feta 200G

4.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Greek Cheese Feta 200G
£ 1.20
£6.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy347kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat6.9g
    10%
  • Saturates5.1g
    26%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1155kJ / 279kcal

Product Description

  • Greek Feta Cheese PDO. Full fat soft cheese made with pasteurised sheep and goats' milk.
  • Greek Feta Cheese
  • Made in Greece Traditionally made for a crumbly texture
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Allergy Information

  • CONTAINS: Milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Greece, using milk from Greece

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1155kJ / 279kcal347kJ / 84kcal
Fat23.0g6.9g
Saturates17.1g5.1g
Carbohydrate1.0g0.3g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.9g5.1g
Salt1.9g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

very tasty

5 stars

love this, buy it every week,goats milk is easier to digestvery tasry

Really nice creamy texture, worked well crumbled o

5 stars

Really nice creamy texture, worked well crumbled onto couscous salad. Will buy again.

Crumbly and tangy

5 stars

Very nice feta cheese, used in a Mediterranean tray bake with balsamic glazed chicken, just the right amount of tang to the cheese.

bought for myself wife never had it before tried i

4 stars

bought for myself wife never had it before tried it with ploughman's eat rest with French that night

Lovely and smooth

4 stars

Lovely and smooth

Usually bought next

Tesco Halloumi 225G

£ 2.00
£8.89/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Pitted Black Olives 330G

£ 0.75
£0.46/100g

Tesco Red Onions Loose

£ 0.21
£1.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here