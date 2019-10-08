Tesco Greek Cheese Feta 200G

very tasty
love this, buy it every week,goats milk is easier to digestvery tasry
Really nice creamy texture, worked well crumbled onto couscous salad. Will buy again.
Crumbly and tangy
Very nice feta cheese, used in a Mediterranean tray bake with balsamic glazed chicken, just the right amount of tang to the cheese.
bought for myself wife never had it before tried it with ploughman's eat rest with French that night
Lovely and smooth
