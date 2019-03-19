Royal Chai Masala Tea With Sugar 220G

Very good indeed
This is a great Chai if you like to try something a little more than the usual. Being indian it is a good alternative to real home made tea. I love it.
Best tea ever!
Best tea ever!
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Tea Extract (5%), Natural Ground Spices (Cinnamon, Cardamom, Ginger, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Cloves)
Please store in a dry and cool place away from direct sunlight
Made in UK
10 Cups Serving Size
220g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving
|% RI*
|Energy
|368 kcal
|80 kcal
|4%
|-
|1562 kJ
|343 kJ
|Fat
|0.3 g
|0.1 g
|0%
|of which Saturates
|0.2 g
|0 g
|0%
|Carbohydrates
|75.8 g
|16.7 g
|7%
|of which Sugars
|60.2 g
|13.2 g
|15%
|Protein
|12.5 g
|2.9 g
|6%
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g
|0%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400k/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019