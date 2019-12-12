By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Royal Chai Masala Tea With Out Sugar 180G

£ 2.00
£1.12/100g

Product Description

  • Premium Instant Tea Masala Chai Unsweetened
  • We would like you to share your personal experience of our range of products by emailing us at: vcare@royaltea.co.uk
  • Visit our website at: www.royalchai.co.uk
  • Spiced masala chai: A big flavourful tea swirling with cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom and a hint of ginger. A truly refreshing taste
  • How it all began :
  • Royal Tea Limited is a UK based company which has developed a unique concept in spiced and flavoured tea products. Through careful market research and product development "Royal Chai" was conceived producing a market leading, premium range of instant teas and coffees. We pride ourselves in only selecting the finest teas from remote Kenyan Tea Estates together blended with only natural flavours and spices, the essence of which are captured and sealed for your convenience. It is this superior formulation which gives each sip a complete tea experience.
  • If you like this flavour why not try our other range of instant Royal Chai
  • Royal Chai Premium Instant Tea Karak Chai Sweetened or Unsweetened
  • Royal Chai Premium Instant Tea Elaichi Chai Sweetened or Unsweetened
  • Royal Chai Premium Instant Tea Ginger Chai Sweetened or Unsweetened
  • Just add hot water
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Black Tea Extract (5%), Stabilisers (E340ii, E459), Natural Spices (Cinnamon, Cardamom, Ginger, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Clove)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Please store in a dry and cool place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy 3 Step Chai
  • Step 1: Empty a Royal Chai sachet into a cup or mug
  • Step 2: Pour 180ml of hot water (not boiling) & stir.
  • Step 3: Enjoy your cup of Royal Chai

Number of uses

10 Cups Serving Size

Name and address

  • Royaltea Limited,
  • Leicester Food Park,
  • Unit 36,
  • High View Close,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 9LJ.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving% RI*
Energy 388 kcal69.8 kcal3%
-1642 kJ361 kJ
Fat 5.4 g1.0 g1%
of which Saturates 3.3 g0.6 g3%
Carbohydrates69.2 g12.5 g5%
of which Sugars 35.4 g6.5 g7%
Protein 13.4 g2.4 g5%
Salt 0 g0 g0%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400k/2000kcal)---

