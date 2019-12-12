Royal Chai Masala Tea With Out Sugar 180G

Product Description
- Premium Instant Tea Masala Chai Unsweetened
- We would like you to share your personal experience of our range of products by emailing us at: vcare@royaltea.co.uk
- Visit our website at: www.royalchai.co.uk
- Spiced masala chai: A big flavourful tea swirling with cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom and a hint of ginger. A truly refreshing taste
- How it all began :
- Royal Tea Limited is a UK based company which has developed a unique concept in spiced and flavoured tea products. Through careful market research and product development "Royal Chai" was conceived producing a market leading, premium range of instant teas and coffees. We pride ourselves in only selecting the finest teas from remote Kenyan Tea Estates together blended with only natural flavours and spices, the essence of which are captured and sealed for your convenience. It is this superior formulation which gives each sip a complete tea experience.
- If you like this flavour why not try our other range of instant Royal Chai
- Royal Chai Premium Instant Tea Karak Chai Sweetened or Unsweetened
- Royal Chai Premium Instant Tea Elaichi Chai Sweetened or Unsweetened
- Royal Chai Premium Instant Tea Ginger Chai Sweetened or Unsweetened
- Just add hot water
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Black Tea Extract (5%), Stabilisers (E340ii, E459), Natural Spices (Cinnamon, Cardamom, Ginger, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Clove)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Please store in a dry and cool place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Made in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Easy 3 Step Chai
- Step 1: Empty a Royal Chai sachet into a cup or mug
- Step 2: Pour 180ml of hot water (not boiling) & stir.
- Step 3: Enjoy your cup of Royal Chai
Number of uses
10 Cups Serving Size
Name and address
- Royaltea Limited,
- Leicester Food Park,
- Unit 36,
- High View Close,
- Leicester,
- LE4 9LJ.
Return to
- Royaltea Limited,
- Leicester Food Park,
- Unit 36,
- High View Close,
- Leicester,
- LE4 9LJ.
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving
|% RI*
|Energy
|388 kcal
|69.8 kcal
|3%
|-
|1642 kJ
|361 kJ
|Fat
|5.4 g
|1.0 g
|1%
|of which Saturates
|3.3 g
|0.6 g
|3%
|Carbohydrates
|69.2 g
|12.5 g
|5%
|of which Sugars
|35.4 g
|6.5 g
|7%
|Protein
|13.4 g
|2.4 g
|5%
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g
|0%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400k/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019