By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gillette Fusion Razor Blades Refill 8 Pack

4.5(1697)Write a review
image 1 of Gillette Fusion Razor Blades Refill 8 Pack
£ 15.75
£1.97/each

Offer

  • Gillette Fusion5 men’s razor blade refills feature 5 anti-friction blades for a shave you barely feel. The Precision Trimmer on the back is great for hard-to-reach areas and styling facial hair. The lubrication strip fades when you are no longer getting an optimal shave. One razor blade refill equals up to one month of shaves. Fusion5 men's razor blade refills fit all Fusion5 & Fusion5 Power razors. Gillette razors, formerly called Gillette Fusion.
  • Gillette razor blades with 5 Anti-Friction blades; a shave you barely feel
  • Precision Trimmer on back, great for edging tough areas (nose and sideburns)
  • With Lubrication Strip that fades when you are no longer getting an optimal shave
  • 1 razor blade refill equals up to one month of shaves
  • Fits all Fusion5 & Fusion5 Power razors

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, BHT, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Glycol

Produce of

Poland

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1697 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Both my fiance and I love these. They are perfect. Best razors around

Excellent!

5 stars

As a woman who was struggling to get a close shave with women's razors I happened across a blog that suggested trying the fusion men's razor, so try it I did and it is definitely superior to women's razors, believe me I have tried them all. I will continue to use this one now and would recommend to anyone. The blades can be a bit expensive but can find offers on them periodically so can't really complain

The advertising is coswallop

2 stars

The tv ads make the point that you do not need to stretch the skin on your face in order to get a good shave. This is simply not true.

It's very best!

5 stars

I got a very gentle shave when used repeatedly gillette fusion.

Excellent!

5 stars

Best blades on the market, always guaranteed smooth close shave.

Excellent!

5 stars

My husband absolutely love this brand it glide with his face and I love touch of it after [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

To be delete Provides advanced 5-blade technology that helps reduce pressure for a close, comfortable shave [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

This is a very good Razor, I love using this in the morning when I shave because it is very comfortable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

very good

5 stars

very good product and last along time i would recommend it

Just not lasting as long as they used to....

2 stars

Been using fusion for years now, but expensive & they don't last like they used to. 3-4 shaves at most (v thin stubble). If you want make me to change to pro-glide forget it, I'll go elsewhere now...

1-10 of 1697 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Gillette Fusion 5 Ultra Sensitive Shaving Gel 200Ml

£ 2.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

Gillette Satin Care Sensitive Skin Shaving Gel 200Ml

£ 1.75
£0.88/100ml

Offer

Nivea Men Sensitive Shaving Gel 200Ml

£ 2.50
£1.25/100ml

Gillette Fusion Proglide Razor Blades Refill 8 Pack

£ 18.00
£2.25/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here