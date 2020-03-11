Gillette Fusion Razor Blades Refill 8 Pack

Excellent!
Both my fiance and I love these. They are perfect. Best razors around
Excellent!
As a woman who was struggling to get a close shave with women's razors I happened across a blog that suggested trying the fusion men's razor, so try it I did and it is definitely superior to women's razors, believe me I have tried them all. I will continue to use this one now and would recommend to anyone. The blades can be a bit expensive but can find offers on them periodically so can't really complain
The advertising is coswallop
The tv ads make the point that you do not need to stretch the skin on your face in order to get a good shave. This is simply not true.
It's very best!
I got a very gentle shave when used repeatedly gillette fusion.
Excellent!
Best blades on the market, always guaranteed smooth close shave.
Excellent!
My husband absolutely love this brand it glide with his face and I love touch of it after [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
To be delete Provides advanced 5-blade technology that helps reduce pressure for a close, comfortable shave [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
This is a very good Razor, I love using this in the morning when I shave because it is very comfortable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
very good
very good product and last along time i would recommend it
Just not lasting as long as they used to....
Been using fusion for years now, but expensive & they don't last like they used to. 3-4 shaves at most (v thin stubble). If you want make me to change to pro-glide forget it, I'll go elsewhere now...