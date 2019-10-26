Gillette Fusion Razor Blades Refill 4 Pack

Excellent!
Both my fiance and I love these. They are perfect. Best razors around
Great shave much better than my normal razor I my considering making a change from old razor
I changed from an electric razor to a Gillette Fusion 5 and have not looked back since. It gives a nice close shave and glides smoothly over the face. Best buy i ever made
I have used Gillette blades for years under various names and, despite trying other brands, always return to Gillette as I find that I get the closest, smoothest shave from the Fusion blades as the fashionable Gillette blade today.
brilliant close shaves i don’t have to shave as often that’s a bonus,
My Son and Husband uses these all the time for a complete wet shave and for their skin to feel smooth.
As a woman who was struggling to get a close shave with women's razors I happened across a blog that suggested trying the fusion men's razor, so try it I did and it is definitely superior to women's razors, believe me I have tried them all. I will continue to use this one now and would recommend to anyone. The blades can be a bit expensive but can find offers on them periodically so can't really complain
I've just started to use this and am extremely impressed - fantastic really close shave
I have been using Mach3 for a number of years but found the Fusion a much smoother and more comfortable shave. It's far better than what I have been used to in the past
I bought for my husband for christmas,He says that is very good razor,clean his shave the first time and use only that