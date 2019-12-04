By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gillette Fusion Power Razor Blades Refill 4 Pack

5(96)Write a review
image 1 of Gillette Fusion Power Razor Blades Refill 4 Pack
£ 13.00
£3.25/each
  • Gillette Fusion5 Power men’s razor blade refills feature 5 anti-friction blades for a shave you barely feel. The Precision Trimmer on the back is great for hard-to-reach areas and styling facial hair. The lubrication strip fades when you are no longer getting an optimal shave. One razor blade refill equals up to one month of shaves. Fusion5 Power men's razor blade refills fit all Fusion5 & Fusion5 Power razors. Gillette razors, formerly called Fusion Power.
  • Gillette razor blades with 5 Anti-Friction blades; a shave you barely feel
  • Precision Trimmer on back, great for edging tough areas (nose and sideburns)
  • With Lubrication Strip that fades when you are no longer getting an optimal shave
  • 1 razor blade refill equals up to one month of shaves
  • Fits all Fusion5 & Fusion5 Power razors

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, BHT, Vitisvinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Glycol

Produce of

Poland

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

96 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

I bought this 1 year for my son for xmas and es not looked at another brand since the after use is amazing and smooth lasts longer than othe brands and gives an excellent shave

Excellent!

5 stars

My husband will only yous this brand of razor and he said this is the best razor there is he also recommends this to all hes collegaes at work it leaves a smooth lasting filling and he fills this razor lasts longer and is a great value for money

Excellent!

5 stars

Have been using these power blades and razor for years now. I have 2 razors one I hide for my use and one that the wife continues to blunt the blades on. Had to get a second razor as it seemed she had a crystal ball that every time I changed the blade she used it and blunted the blades. Love the smooth shave I get and like my wife wouldn’t change the blades and razor for the world

Good!

3 stars

Good shave really refreshing afterwards left my chin smooth and clear to touch

Average!

2 stars

My beard us quite thick, i shave every day and although tbe gillette fusion is good, after i have used it for a week, i end up throwing it away and using a new blade.I spend a lot of money on these blades and would expect them to be a lot better and last longer.

Excellent!

5 stars

As a trans woman I love these blades and so much better than the traditional female blades. They are as good on my face as they are on my legs. I used to need to shave my legs every couple of days to keep them silky smooth but these blades can give me up to 5 days.

Excellent!

5 stars

Such an amazing razor! I find that men’s razors work so much better and this one is just out of this world! It’s very easy to use and just glides along your skin. It leaves your skin silky soft and doesn’t leave any kind of cuts or rashes like a lot of razors! The blade also last forever! This is a must have if you are a shaver!

Excellent!

5 stars

I never had a razor that vibrated before, all my other multi-bladed razors were not a patch on this razor, I still have my old Gillette razor (manual non-vibrating) in my cabinet, it will be used in a dire emergency until I can get out to buy a new Fusion razor.

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent razor always gives me a clean fresh feeling skin after shaving.

Excellent!

5 stars

Brilliant at giving a really close shave. The only downside is the lack of recyclability of the blades: is there any way round this though?

1-10 of 96 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Gillette Fusion Razor Blades Refill 4 Pack

£ 11.00
£2.75/each

Gillette Fusion 5 Ultra Sensitive Shaving Gel 200Ml

£ 2.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

Gillette Fusion Power Razor

£ 13.00
£13.00/each

Gillette Series Sensitive Skin Shaving Gel 200Ml

£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here