Gillette Fusion Power Razor Blades Refill 4 Pack

I bought this 1 year for my son for xmas and es not looked at another brand since the after use is amazing and smooth lasts longer than othe brands and gives an excellent shave
My husband will only yous this brand of razor and he said this is the best razor there is he also recommends this to all hes collegaes at work it leaves a smooth lasting filling and he fills this razor lasts longer and is a great value for money
Have been using these power blades and razor for years now. I have 2 razors one I hide for my use and one that the wife continues to blunt the blades on. Had to get a second razor as it seemed she had a crystal ball that every time I changed the blade she used it and blunted the blades. Love the smooth shave I get and like my wife wouldn’t change the blades and razor for the world
Good shave really refreshing afterwards left my chin smooth and clear to touch
My beard us quite thick, i shave every day and although tbe gillette fusion is good, after i have used it for a week, i end up throwing it away and using a new blade.I spend a lot of money on these blades and would expect them to be a lot better and last longer.
As a trans woman I love these blades and so much better than the traditional female blades. They are as good on my face as they are on my legs. I used to need to shave my legs every couple of days to keep them silky smooth but these blades can give me up to 5 days.
Such an amazing razor! I find that men’s razors work so much better and this one is just out of this world! It’s very easy to use and just glides along your skin. It leaves your skin silky soft and doesn’t leave any kind of cuts or rashes like a lot of razors! The blade also last forever! This is a must have if you are a shaver!
I never had a razor that vibrated before, all my other multi-bladed razors were not a patch on this razor, I still have my old Gillette razor (manual non-vibrating) in my cabinet, it will be used in a dire emergency until I can get out to buy a new Fusion razor.
Excellent razor always gives me a clean fresh feeling skin after shaving.
Brilliant at giving a really close shave. The only downside is the lack of recyclability of the blades: is there any way round this though?