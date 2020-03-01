Nivea Lip Care Value Pack Ess./ Pearl & Shine

Love love love it!
Fantastic product! Can notice a difference after first use! Lips feel softer straight away! Absolutely love the tint of colour too! On occasion used it as a lipstick to go out! Always get comments on the colour and always asked what brand and where it’s from! Will recommend over and over again!
Pearly lips
Love how this balm leaves my lips feeling really moisturised... not sure if i liked the slight pink shimmery colour it creates when applied? Don’t think it’s for all skin tones
Pearly shine lips
I loved this lip shine. It left my lips soft, shiny and moisturised. I like the hint of pink as well. I regularly use nivea and would recommend it to anyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely smell
Lovely smell and colour. Easy to apply and long lasting moisture. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Luscious lips
A great lip balm, easy to apply, goes on smoothly and easily, creamy texture with a hint of pink. Looks luscious on my lips. Lovely feel to it when it's on. A beautiful finish to my day to day look. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Im in love
I'm in love with this lip balm. Keeps moisturised my lips for a quite long time and gives lovely pearly shine. The most important thing for me is that the lip balm has naturally ingredients. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Favourite lip balm ever
Pearly shine is my favourite lip balm ever I love everything about it, it smells delicious and doesn't leave a funny taste like some lip balms do. The colour and pearlescent shine mean I can use it instead of lip stick/gloss for nights out and it makes my lips shine in photos. It is so soothing and I recomend it to everyone it is amazing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nivea lip care
A long lasting moisturising lip balm with an added pearl shimmer. A favourite for anyone’s collection
Good
This lipbalm is very gentle on my lips, helps to restore the softness of my lips. Nice and handy. Also smells very lovely. The colour is not overpowering, but it does not suit me.
Nivea lips
I am very particular about what I put on my lips and this product is one of my favourites Leaves my lips feeling well moisturised