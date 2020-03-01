By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Lip Care Value Pack Ess./ Pearl & Shine

Nivea Lip Care Value Pack Ess./ Pearl & Shine
£ 2.50
£26.05/100g
  • Experience long-lasting moisture for your lips with this unique caring formula made with naturally derived ingredients, including 100% natural jojoba oil.
  • This lip balm lets you enjoy beautiful rosy and pleasantly soft lips all day.
  • #LoveYourLips
  • NATURAL OILS
  • NEW FORMULA
  • MINERAL OIL FREE
  • Pack size: 9.6G

Information

Ingredients

Octyldodecanol, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Cera Alba, Cocoglycerides, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Mica, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Rosa Gallica Flower Extract, Rosa Damascena Flower Oil, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Tocopherol, Glycerin, Aqua, BHT, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citronellol, Parfum, CI 77891, CI 77492, CI 15850

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Blister. Card - Widely Recycled Tube. Paper - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

6ml ℮

Love love love it!

5 stars

Fantastic product! Can notice a difference after first use! Lips feel softer straight away! Absolutely love the tint of colour too! On occasion used it as a lipstick to go out! Always get comments on the colour and always asked what brand and where it’s from! Will recommend over and over again!

Pearly lips

4 stars

Love how this balm leaves my lips feeling really moisturised... not sure if i liked the slight pink shimmery colour it creates when applied? Don’t think it’s for all skin tones

Pearly shine lips

5 stars

I loved this lip shine. It left my lips soft, shiny and moisturised. I like the hint of pink as well. I regularly use nivea and would recommend it to anyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smell

5 stars

Lovely smell and colour. Easy to apply and long lasting moisture. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Luscious lips

5 stars

A great lip balm, easy to apply, goes on smoothly and easily, creamy texture with a hint of pink. Looks luscious on my lips. Lovely feel to it when it's on. A beautiful finish to my day to day look. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Im in love

5 stars

I'm in love with this lip balm. Keeps moisturised my lips for a quite long time and gives lovely pearly shine. The most important thing for me is that the lip balm has naturally ingredients. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Favourite lip balm ever

5 stars

Pearly shine is my favourite lip balm ever I love everything about it, it smells delicious and doesn't leave a funny taste like some lip balms do. The colour and pearlescent shine mean I can use it instead of lip stick/gloss for nights out and it makes my lips shine in photos. It is so soothing and I recomend it to everyone it is amazing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea lip care

5 stars

A long lasting moisturising lip balm with an added pearl shimmer. A favourite for anyone’s collection

Good

4 stars

This lipbalm is very gentle on my lips, helps to restore the softness of my lips. Nice and handy. Also smells very lovely. The colour is not overpowering, but it does not suit me.

Nivea lips

4 stars

I am very particular about what I put on my lips and this product is one of my favourites Leaves my lips feeling well moisturised

